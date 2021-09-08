Amitabh Bachchan Shares the First Glimpse of Lalbaugcha Raja Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi

With Ganesh Chaturthi just around the corner, India is already soaked in the festive vibes to welcome Lord Ganesh into their houses for the 10-day celebration of the festival. Seems like Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is in devotional feels as he shared an Instagram video giving the first glimpse of Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja. The clip shared by Sr Bachchan featured the curtain raiser event at Lalbaug Ganeshotsav pandal and the first sight of the idol was welcomed by large chants of Ganpati Bappa Mourya by devotees seen in the video.

Bachchan shared the clip with a Hindi caption that featured Ganesh mantra.

Since being shared online, his post has received over 17 lakh views along with several comments from his fans. Users shared their Ganesh Chaturthi wishes for the megastar and thanked him for giving the sarshan of Lalbaug's Raja. Posting his comment, a user wrote, "Thank you Sir for sharing this. Ganpati Bappa Morya."

Lalbaug Pandal is one of the most popular and historic Ganesh Pandals in Mumbai. While there were apprehensions about holding the celebration due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 88-year-old tradition was continued, and the celebration will take place in accordance with the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the government. The pandal has cancelled physical darshan for this year in wake of the danger of the third wave of COVID-19 pandemic. Devotees will be able to get the online darshan of Lalbaug Cha Raja through the official website of the Pandal and they will also have the option to order laddoo prasad online.

Ganesh Chaturthi, which is celebrated on the Shukla Chaturthi of Bhadrapada lunar month of the Hindu Lunar calendar, will be celebrated from September 10 this year. The 10-day-long celebration will conclude with idol Visarjan on September 21 where devotees will bid adieu to Lord Ganesh's idol with prayers of him returning early next year.

