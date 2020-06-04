Amitabh Bachchan Shares the 'Most Important Graph' of 2020

Amitabh Bachchan's social media posts and blogs speak volumes of his persona. Whether it is about a recent incident or a past memory, the veteran actor shares every big and small update with his online family.

Recently, the Sholay actor expressed his thoughts in a graph that depicts the lockdown period in the year 2020.

As the year has been bringing unpleasant experiences since the beginning for everyone, Senior Bachchan decided to sum it up with a quirky post.

In the graph uploaded by Big B, one can notice that the demand for internet, sweatpants, toilet paper has witnessed an upsurge while the demand for cars, bras and other products has seen a collapse. The text written over the chart reads, “The most accurate graph, I’ve seen so far during the pandemic.”

















View this post on Instagram



A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on Jun 3, 2020 at 12:29pm PDT





Meanwhile, the trailer of Bachchan’s film, Gulabo Sitabo, was released on May 23. The comedy-drama directed by Shoojit Sircar also stars Ayushmann Khurrana. The film was scheduled for a theatrical release on April 17 but couldn’t because of the ongoing pandemic. It will stream worldwide on OTT platform, June 12 onwards.

The Paa actor has a slew of films in his pipeline. He will star in the upcoming fantasy drama, Brahmastra directed by Ayan Mukerji. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will essay the leads in the first part of the adventure franchise. It will also feature Mouni Roy and Akkineni Nagarjuna in key roles. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on December 4, 2020 and will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Bachchan has also signed Nagraj Manjule's Jhund and Rumi Jaffery’s Chehre.

Follow @News18Movies for more