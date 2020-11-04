Amitabh Bachchan Shares 'Then and Then' Pic Collage with Son Abhishek

Hindi cinema’s legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan is quite active on social media providing his fans with interesting throwback images from the pre-internet age. His recent post describes how time has not changed much for him and his son Abhishek Bachchan.

In one of his recent posts on Instagram, the 78-year-old actor shared an image of him with his son Abhishek from early days of his life. A collage of two images showed the Bachchan father and son duo’s relationship from two different years. However, for Amitabh, nothing has changed as he captioned the image ‘then and then’. Usually such an image from two different years would be described as ‘then and now’.

Earlier, the Zanjeer actor had shared a picture of him with his two children Shweta Bachchan and Abhishek, along with their childhood picture. Captioning the image the actor wrote, “Kaise itne bade ho gaye?"

In another throwback image from his younger days, Shweta and Abhishek could be seen visiting the actor on the sets of Amar Akbar Anthony. Captioning the image, the Kaun Banega Crorepati host wrote, “SHWETA and Abhishek visit me on set of Amar Akbar Anthony .. shooting song ‘My name is Anthony Gonsalves’ .. at Holiday Inn Ball Room .. this pic on the beach front ..”

Amitabh will be seen in Jhund, Chehre and Brahmastra next. His son Abhishek will soon be seen in Netflix multi-starrer film Ludo directed by Anurag Basu, which releases on November 13. Abhishek also posted a loving post for his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on November 2 on the occasion of her birthday.

Abhishek wished his wife a happy birthday and thanked her for everything that she does for the family. In the picture, the couple is seen in ethnic wear and smiling for the camera. Actress Richa Chadha commented on the post, “Kaafi perfect aap dono.” The post also received a bunch of heart emojis from actor Bobby Deol.

Big B is currently hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati 12.