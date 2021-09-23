Amitabh Bachchan Shares Throwback BTS Picture From Mr Natwarlal Shoot

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to share a throwback behind-the-scenes photograph of his 1971 film Mr Natwarlal. In the monochromatic photo, the actor can be seen playing cricket in their shoot location in Kashmir. Along with the picture, he wrote, “Cricket on location… while the shot is getting ready… Mr Natwarlal shoot in Kashmir ??? I think .. balla zara chota pad gaya (the bat is a little small)."

Directed by Rakesh Kumar the film also stars Rekha, Ajit, Kader Khan and Amjad Khan.

The actor often shares throwback pictures from his old classics.

He treated his fans on social media with a black-and-white picture of the first film he did with his wife Jaya Bachchan.

On the work front, Big B is busy with several projects lined up. He can currently be seen in the television reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. The actor also has Brahmastra, Jhund, MayDay, Goodbye in the pipeline. Apart from that, he will be seen with Deepika Padukone in the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film The Intern. He also has an untitled film with Nag Ashwin.

