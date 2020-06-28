Amitabh Bachchan Shares Throwback Family Pictures: Three Generations in One Frame

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan took to Instagram to share throwback family pictures. The first picture saw him with son Abhishek Bachchan and grandson Agastya Nanda when he was a little kid. The three were seen sporting similar white kurtas.

He wrote: “Father .. Son .. Grandson .. some years ago .. the folded hands are unplanned .. just happened.” The picture was taken at Big B's Mumbai residence Pratiksha.

Take a look below:



In the second throwback picture posted by Amitabh, he and wife, actress Jaya Bachchan can be seen posing with their three grandkids Agastya, Navya Naveli Nanda and Aaradhya Bachchan. He wrote, "Grand children. Grand parents and the arrangement of the metal casts at the back of the picture, have not been deliberately done according to the seating arrangement in front of them . happens." Take a look:

On the work front, Amitabh was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo with Ayushmann Khurrana, which was released directly on OTT. He is awaiting the release of multiple films, namely Rumi Jaffery's Chehre with Emraan Hashmi, Nagraj Manjule's Jhund and Ayan Mukerji's highly awaited Brahmastra featuring Ranbir Singh and Alia Bhatt.

Follow @News18Movies for more