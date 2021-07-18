Amitabh Bachchan Shares Throwback Pic from Look Test, Netizens are Reminded of Sonu Sood

Amitabh Bachchan took to social media on Sunday to share a throwback picture from a look test he did for 1969 film Reshma Aur Shera. He sports a traditional Rajasthani pagdi and costume. Interestingly, many netizens pointed out that Big B was looking like Sonu Sood.

Related: Sonu Sood: I’m Getting Many Movies and Roles That are Larger Than Life

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

Big B had recently shared a post on social media talking about how he does not keep himself away from his father, late poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s work.

Bachchan posted a picture on Instagram that shows him reading a book by his late father. He wears headphones to ward off distracting sounds.

“I don’t keep myself away from my late father’s work. And now his words are in my sound," he wrote in Hindi on the photo-sharing website.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

Speaking of his work, the actor currently has Brahmastra, Chehre, Jhund, MayDay, Goodbye and a remake of the Hollywood film The Intern coming up, besides an untitled film with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here