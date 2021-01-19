Amitabh Bachchan Shares Throwback Pic from Mr Natwarlal Set with Hrithik Roshan as a Child

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is an avid social media user and keeps treating his fans with some blast from the past. Today, he took to his Instagram handle to share a black and white throwback picture from the sets of Mr Natwarlal where he can be seen in a striped tee paired with bell-bottoms. In the picture, Big B can be seen rehearsing the song Mere Paas Aao Mere Doston, Ek Qissa Suno with music director Rajesh Roshan, while little Hrithik Roshan can be seen looking at him.

Sharing this marvellous picture from his album, Big B wrote that this was the first song by him as playback singer. He also mentioned that while AB senior was doing music rehearsal with the music director, it was all overseen by one 'palti maar ke' little one sitting on the bench, indicating at Hrithik.

While this black and white picture has left the fans amused, many of them have dropped the heart emojis on the post. Mr Natwarlal was a blockbuster of 1979. The film was directed by Rakesh Kumar, also featuring Rekha, Ajit Khan and Amjad Khan. Hrithik and Big B have worked together in two films so far-- Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham in 2001 and Lakshya. In K3G, Big B was seen in Hrithik’s father’s role, while in Lakshya, he was seen as his senior army officer.

Earlier, Big B shared a collage of his unseen pictures one from his childhood days where the little megastar looks too cute to handle and another is his recent picture. Sharing this collage of himself, he quirkily wrote that the style of the cap is similar, however, he just added 78 years, some eyewear and lots of undeclared hair.

Big B has several interesting projects lined up in his pipeline, including Mayday and Brahmastra.