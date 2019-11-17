Amitabh Bachchan Shares Throwback Pic of Abhishek and Shweta Twinning in Night-suits

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a photograph of his daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda and son Abhishek Bachchan twinning as toddlers in their nightsuits.

Big B took to Twitter on Friday, where he shared a black-and-white photograph of his children.

"The innocence of the child is what gives us the reason and the opportunity to make them, what they are... Shweta and Abhishek in their prime," he captioned the image.

T 3550 - The innocence of the child is what gives us the reason and the opportunity to make them, what they are .. Shweta and Abhishek .. in their prime .. !! pic.twitter.com/k6AuFYskhP — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 15, 2019

On the work front, Amitabh currently has three films in his kitty -- Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, Nagraj Manjule's Jhund and Chehre helmed by Rumi Jaffery.

