Amitabh Bachchan Shares Timeless Picture From Kaala Patthar’s London Premiere

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan seems to be missing the good old days when fans used to express their love for their favourite stars with gratitude. The actor dropped a never-seen-before throwback picture on Instagram where he can be seen giving an autograph to one of his fans. Don't miss the fan's priceless expression. The snap is from the premiere of his 1979 film Kaala Patthar in London. Late actor Shashi Kapoor can also be spotted in the frame. Sharing this timeless photo, Big B wrote that how he is missing the days when fans expressed their love and appreciation like the little one in the photograph. He added that now such expressions are just emojis.

The upload has garnered a lot of attention on the social media platform. Big B’s fans have showered the post with their love. One of the fans commented, “We still have the same expressions when we meet you”. Another user said, “Lucky times… She was so lucky to come so close to you sir!”.

Sr Bachchan is an avid social media user. He keeps sharing pictures and thoughts on his social media feeds. He often treats his fans to timeless gems from his pictionary. A couple of weeks ago, he dropped a picture of himself from the 1970s when films used to do 50 weeks and 100 weeks. The actor looked dashing in a white T-shirt and black goggles. Sharing the photograph, the actor explained how Indian cinema used to run in theatres for 50-100 weeks.

The movie Kaala Patthar, produced and directed by late filmmaker Yash Chopra, also featured Shatrughan Sinha, Parveen Babi, Neetu Singh, Sanjeev Kumar, Prem Chopra and Rakhee Gulzar.

Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji'sBrahmāstra alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

