Amitabh Bachchan Shares Unseen Pic from Amar Akbar Anthony Sets

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan likes to keep Bollywood nostalgia brewing among fans by sharing old pictures every now and then. The actor recently shared a throwback picture from the mahurat of Amar Akbar Anthony on his social media account.

The Shahenshah of Bollywood revealed on his Twitter post that Amar Akbar Anthony ran continuously for 25 weeks in 25 theatres in Mumbai alone.

Sharing the old image, Big B wrote, “Mahurat of ‘Amar Akbar Anthony’... From right Man ji (Manmohan Desai); a bowed headed AB; Parveen Babi; Shabana Azmi; Neetu Singh; Vinod Khanna; Dharam ji who gave the clap...AAA (sic).”

T 3457 - Mahurat of 'Amar Akbar Anthony' .. from right Man ji ( Manmohan Desai) ; a bowed headed AB ; Parveen Babi ; Shabana Azmi ; Neetu Singh ; Vinod Khanna ; Dharam ji who gave the clap ..

AAA , ran 25 weeks in 25 theatres in one city alone - MUMBAI .. all India imagine ! pic.twitter.com/wKpMBIrubZ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 2, 2020

Amar Akbar Anthony was released in 1977 and has completed 43 years recently. It still happens to be one of the popular movies in Bollywood. The movie was directed by Manmohan Desai. Apart from Amitabh, the movie starred Vinod Khanna, Rishi Kapoor, Shabana Azmi, Neetu Singh and Parveen Babi in pivotal roles.

