Amitabh Bachchan Shares Unseen Wedding Pics With Jaya Bachchan on Their 48th Anniversary

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and actor-turned-politician Jaya Bachchan recently completed 43 years of their marriage on June 3. On this special day, the veteran actor took to his social media handles to share some unseen snaps from his wedding with Jaya.

Taking to Instagram, Bachchan shared a collage of throwback pictures from their wedding where the couple can be seen surrounded by friends and family, as they performed the traditional wedding rituals. The actor also thanked his fans for their wishes on his special day.

“June 3, 1973 .. thank you all for your greetings on our Anniversary", he wrote alongside the picture.

Several Bollywood celebrities like Bhumi Pednekar, Shilpa Shetty, Dia Mirza, Bipasha Basu, Neha Dhupia, and ace designer Manish Malhotra took to the comment section to shower them with lovely wishes.

The power couple first shared the screen in the 1972 film Bansi Birju, and since then, they delivered several hits together, including Zanjeer, Abhimaan, Chupke Chupke, and Silsila among many others. They have two children, Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Nanda.

