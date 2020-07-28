Amitabh Bachchan Sharply Reacts to Trolls in Open Letter, FIR Lodged Against Rhea Chakraborty in Patna

Amitabh Bachchan has reacted sharply to trolls in an open letter he wrote from the Covid-19 ward in a Mumbai hospital. He penned the note to anonymous trolls who have been wishing his death due to the novel coronavirus. "They write to tell me... 'I hope you die with this Covid,'" the megastar began his blog, and ended with, "All I shall say to them is... 'thok do saale ko'."

Bihar Police has stepped into the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case to start a separate enquiry independent of Mumbai police. A separate FIR has been lodged with Patna Police and a four member team has reached Mumbai for further investigation in this case. An FIR has also been registered against actress Rhea Chakraborty under various sections, including abetment to suicide, on the complaint of Sushant's father.

On Kriti Sanon's 30th birthday, Kartik Aaryan wished his Luka Chuppi co-actor with a hilarious poster. The actor posted a parody poster of his film Pati Patni Aur Woh. He made a collage of a still from their film Luka Chuppi and a still of Bhumi Pednekar from Saand Ki Aankh.

Yesteryear actress Kumkum passed away on Tuesday. She was 86. She acted in more than 100 films and hailed from Hussainabad in Sheikhpura district, Bihar. Kumkum, whose real name was Zaibunnissa, died at around 11.30 am at her Bandra residence due to age-related issues.

Ever since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in India actor Sonu Sood has been working towards providing help to those adversely affected by the pandemic. Once again, Sonu has managed to win the hearts on people on social media by helping a Hyderabad techie to find a job. She lost her job during COVID-19 crisis.

