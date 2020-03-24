English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Amitabh Bachchan Shocked to See Empty Kolkata Streets Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Image: Twitter

Image: Twitter

Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to express his concern to see roads and monuments for the first time in Kolkara empty amidst the Coronavirus quarantine.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: March 24, 2020, 3:57 PM IST
Share this:

Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan is shocked to see streets and landmarks of his favourite city Kolkata deserted, in the wake of the complete lockdown owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Reacting to photographs of a completely vacated Howrah Bridge, Red Road and other parts of Kolkata shared by a fan on Twitter, Bachchan could not believe his eyes.

Retweeting the pictures, he wrote: "This is incredible .. especially for those that have lived and do live in Kolkata .. this is Howrah Bridge, Red Road (?) , the flyover to the Airport .. it is impossible to imagine this sight."

Kolkata holds a special place in the veteran actor's heart. He landed his first job in the city during 1962 and 1968 before trying his luck in Bollywood.

Reminiscing about the City of Joy, Big B had once written on his blog: "Calcutta was the epitome of the celebration during these times in the entire Country... What a city.. what atmosphere.. and what energy.. never experienced anything like that ever again.. timeless."

Meanwhile, West Bengal reported the first novel coronavirus death in the state on Monday. A 57-year-old resident of Dum Dum who had tested positive for COVID 19 and was admitted in a Kolkata hospital since Saturday, breathed his last yesterday.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story