1-min read

Amitabh Bachchan Shooting in Minus Temp for Ranbir-Alia's Brahmastra Impresses Shweta Bachchan

After finishing off the shoot for Kaun Banega Crorepati 11, Amitabh Bachchan headed to Himachal Pradesh, where he is currently shooting for his upcoming film Brahmastra alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 2, 2019, 4:46 PM IST
Image courtesy: Amitabh Bachchan/ Twitter

While a lot of actors have made it to Bollywood today, only a few enjoy love and respect of fans for over 50 years. One of them is Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, who has been one of the most loved and respected actor in the Indian film industry. Even after completing 50 years in the industry his passion for acting and dedication towards his work hasn't faded a bit.

After finishing off the shoot for Kaun Banega Crorepati 11, the actor headed to Himachal Pradesh, where he is currently shooting for his upcoming film Brahmastra alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Despite having some health issues lately, the actor is shooting in the North-Indian state, in a temperature of -3 degree Celsius. On Monday, he took to Instagram to share a glimpse of his winter look from the shoot.

In the picture, Amitabh can be seen wearing a jacket and a pair of colourful shades. He captioned it, “… the minus degrees... the biting cold... and the protective gear... (sic).”

As soon as the actor shared his picture, his daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda took to comment on his looks. She wrote, “Daddy Cool.”

On Twitter, Bachchan shared another picture, where he can be seen with Ranbir Kapoor in forefront. The picture is clicked at a slightly different angle, from the same location.

Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra, which releases next year, has a number of A-listers, including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Nagarjuna.

