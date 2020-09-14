Amitabh Bachchan Shows Off His Silent Philanthropy in a Twitter Post

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday showed off his humble philanthropist side on Twitter after a fan tweeted about a series of donations made by the actor. A Twitter user by the name Ashok Mistry took to the microblogging site to share some of the philanthropic work done by Big B in the past years.

The four images of news headlines ranged from Bachchan’s donations to the relief fund for Bihar floods last year to paying off farmers’ loans in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. The tweet also covered a news article which showed how Bachchan has also donated Big Bazaar coupons worth Rs 1.8 crores to Tollywood workers in April this year as the pandemic induced-lockdown affected the entertainment industry.

Reacting to the tweet, Big B said, “are bhai saheb in sab ki zarrorat nahin hai .. daan ke baare mein baat nahin karta .. bus kar dena chahiye .. aapka prem main jaanta hoon .. aabhaar (This is not needed...I do not talk about donations...it should just be done...I know your love for me… grateful)”

are bhai saheb in sab ki zarrorat nahin hai .. daan ke baare mein baat nahin karta .. bus kar dena chahiye .. aapka prem main jaanta hoon .. aabhaar ❤️❤️ https://t.co/fbUZr6s1jE — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 13, 2020

In an earlier tweet, Mistry shared some of Bachchan’s other philanthropic works which was retweeted by the actor. From donating Rs 5 lakh to the families of Pulwama attack martyrs and donating sewer cleaning machines to being Polio vaccine ambassador and gifting excavator tractors to clean beaches.

At a time when actors like Sonu Sood, Swara Bhasker have received immense praise for helping migrant workers in reaching back home and sending smartphones to children to attend online classes, the Big B fan felt it necessary to highlight Bachchan’s silent philanthropy since 2019.

Earlier this month, actor Akshay Kumar also launched the action game, Fearless And United-Guards (FAU-G) after Indian government banned PUBG. Kumar also announced that 20% of the net revenue generated from the app will be donated to Bharat Ke Veer trust, which was created by the Ministry of Home Affairs in 2019 after the Pulwama attack.

Supporting PM @narendramodi’s AtmaNirbhar movement, proud to present an action game,Fearless And United-Guards FAU-G. Besides entertainment, players will also learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers. 20% of the net revenue generated will be donated to @BharatKeVeer Trust #FAUG pic.twitter.com/Q1HLFB5hPt — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 4, 2020

Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurana are among others have donated to the PM CARES fund to help fight the pandemic-induced problems.