Amitabh Bachchan Shows Us How to Socially Distance in This Throwback Pic

Amitabh Bachchan took to social media on Monday night to share his feelings with his fans amid the coronavirus crisis. Like his earlier posts, Big B also sends out an awareness message to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Big B shared a throwback picture from his youth days in which he seen talking to somebody over the phone. In another image that is posted alongside the his old photo, Big B is seen signalling using a phone.

Captioning the post, Big B wrote, "Of this there is no doubt at all, that during this pandemic, .. irrespective of caste colour creed or belief.. friend, acquaintance or unknown .. never before and perhaps never after has one human shown so much concern and sympathy for another .. there is but one common refrain on every lip .. be safe , be protected (sic)."

Meanwhile, Big B has started distributing 2000 packets of food daily to provide lunch and dinner to the needy across Mumbai amid the COVID-19 pandemic. This gesture is in addition to providing monthly ration to one lakh households of daily wage workers associated with the All India Film Employees Confederation.

(With inputs from PTI)





