1-MIN READ

Amitabh Bachchan Shows Us How to Socially Distance in This Throwback Pic

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bchchan shared a message with his fans and urged them to stay safe and be protected during the coronavirus pandemic.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 14, 2020, 7:31 AM IST
Amitabh Bachchan took to social media on Monday night to share his feelings with his fans amid the coronavirus crisis. Like his earlier posts, Big B also sends out an awareness message to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Big B shared a throwback picture from his youth days in which he seen talking to somebody over the phone. In another image that is posted alongside the his old photo, Big B is seen signalling using a phone.

Captioning the post, Big B wrote, "Of this there is no doubt at all, that during this pandemic, .. irrespective of caste colour creed or belief.. friend, acquaintance or unknown .. never before and perhaps never after has one human shown so much concern and sympathy for another .. there is but one common refrain on every lip .. be safe , be protected (sic)."

View this post on Instagram

एक बात तो तय है ; इस corona के दौरान , जितनी सद्भावना इंसान ने इंसान को दिखाई है, शायद पहले कभी नहीं देखी गई । आप किसी भी देश, प्रांत ,समाज, रंग , जाति , धर्म , के हों ; हर तरफ़ से बस एक ही आवाज़ गूँज रही है , सब के लिए , सब से .... आप ठीक हो , सुरक्षित हो !! Of this there is no doubt at all , that during this pandemic, .. irrespective of caste colour creed or belief .. friend ,acquaintance or unknown .. never before and perhaps never after has one human shown so much concern and sympathy for another .. there is but one common refrain on every lip .. be safe , be protected 👏👏

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on

Meanwhile, Big B has started distributing 2000 packets of food daily to provide lunch and dinner to the needy across Mumbai amid the COVID-19 pandemic. This gesture is in addition to providing monthly ration to one lakh households of daily wage workers associated with the All India Film Employees Confederation.

(With inputs from PTI)


