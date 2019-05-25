Amitabh Bachchan, Shraddha Kapoor Express Grief Over Surat Fire Tragedy
The death toll in Friday's devastating blaze in Surat rose to 23 by Saturday. The students, who were killed in the fire at a coaching centre, were between 14 and 17 years of age.
Image of Shraddha Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan, courtesy of Instagram
The death toll in Friday's devastating blaze in Surat rose to 23 by Saturday, even as seven students battled for their lives in hospital.
Most of the students, who were killed in the fire at a coaching centre on the top floor of a four-storey building, were between 14 and 17 years of age. Some were expecting their Class 12 results on Saturday.
Here's what celebrities tweeted:
Amitabh Bachchan: Terrible tragedy in Surat. A devastating fire and 14-17 year old children caught in it jump off the building and perish. Grief beyond expression. Prayers.
T 3174 - Terrible tragedy in Surat .. a devastating fire and 14-17 year old children caught in it jump off the building and perish ..— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 24, 2019
Grief beyond expression .. prayers 🙏🙏🙏
Javed Akhtar: It is really a huge tragedy that 17 young people were burnt alive in Surat. My heartfelt condolence to their family and friends. The municipalities of all the cities in our country should be more strict and insistent on making every building adhere to fire safety rules.
It is really a huge tragedy that 17 young people were burnt alive in Surat . My heart felt condolence to their family and friends. The municipalities of all the cities in our country should be much strict and insistent to make every building adhere to fire safety rules .— Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) May 25, 2019
Shatrughan Sinha: Too tragic for words! Deeply pained by the horrible & unfortunate incident of fire that broke out in a commercial complex in Sarthana, Surat. More than 15 feared dead, mostly young teenagers. My heartfelt condolences & prayers for those who lost their loved ones. Sad!
Too tragic for words! Deeply pained by the horrible & unfortunate incident of fire that broke out in a commercial complex in Sarthana, Surat. More than 15 feared dead, mostly young teenagers. My heartfelt condolences & prayers for those who lost their loved ones. Sad!#SuratFire— Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) May 24, 2019
Shraddha Kapoor: Deeply shocked and saddened to hear about the Surat fire tragedy. Heartbreaking. Prayers.
Deeply shocked and saddened to hear about the Surat fire tragedy. Heartbreaking. Prayers.— Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) May 24, 2019
Bhumi Pednekar: My condolences to the families of the victims...May their souls rest in peace. This is so heartbreaking. We really need to be more diligent about our security and safety rules and conditions. Stricter laws and better implementation.
My condolences to the families of the victims..may their souls rest in peace.This is so heartbreaking 🙏🏻 We really need to be more diligent about our security and safety rules and conditions.Stricter laws and better implementation #SuratfireTragedy https://t.co/NRXX8MraE3— bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) May 24, 2019
Sonu Sood: So sad to hear about the fire tragedy in Surat. So many precious young lives lost. So horrific! My condolences to the families who lost their children.
So sad to hear about the fire tragedy in Surat. So many precious young lives lost. So horrific!!! My condolences to the families who lost their children. #suratfiretragedy— sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 24, 2019
Sunil Grover: Prayers for the kids who lost their lives in Surat. It should not have happened.
Prayers for the kids who lost their lives in Surat. It should not have happened. 🙏— Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) May 25, 2019
Guru Randhawa: Prayers for everyone in Surat. May god bless the kids and their families who suffered because of the fire.
Prayers for Everyone in Surat.— Guru Randhawa (@GuruOfficial) May 25, 2019
May god bless the kids and their families who suffered because of the fire.
Ashoke Pandit: Sad and pained to see the visuals from Surat fire accident that cost 19 lives. The visuals of students jumping down to save their lives sends shivers down your spine. May God give strength to the families of those who lost their loved one's and those injured get well soon.
Sad & pained 2 see d visuals from #Surat fire accident that cost 19 lives.— Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) May 25, 2019
D visuals of students jumping down to save their lives sends shivers down your spine.
May God gv strength to d families of those who lost their loved one’s & those injured gt wl soon. #SuratFireTragedy
Follow @News18Movies for more
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Modi 2.0: Interesting Facts About 17th Lok Sabha
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Afghanistan Celebrate Win Over Pakistan With Pride & Gunfire
- Fans Call Priyanka Chopra's Husband Nick Jonas 'National Jiju' After He Supports Indian Cricket Team
- Assam Sprint Queen Hima Das Wins Off the Track Too, Secures First Division in Class XII Exam
- London Underground to Track Phones Via Wi-Fi Requests To Monitor Congestion, But Will Never Access Data
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s