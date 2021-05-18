Amitabh Bachchan, Shruti Haasan, Raveen Tondon Share Harrowing Experience After Cyclone Tauktae

The Tropical cyclone Tauktae hit Mumbai unleashing heavy rainfall on Monday. Soon internet was flooded with pictures depicting havoc wreaked by it. Pictures of flooded roads, damaged properties and uprooted trees surfaced. Many Bollywood stars also bore the wrath of mother nature. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently revealed how his office Janak was flooded after the cyclone made its landfall, while actress Raveena Tandon shared the images of the damage caused by fallen trees in her compound. Actress Shruti Haasan also shared her harrowing experience posting a video on social media.

Big B apprised his fans about the details in his blog. He opened, "There is an eerie silence in the midst of the Cyclone.. the pounding and the lashing rains all day. trees fell, leakages all over, flooding in the vulnerable Janak Office.” He also added that the sheds and shelters of his staff were also blown off by the thunderstorm. The staff involved in repairing and rescuing tasks was all drenched. Later, he offered them the T-shirts from his own collection of Abhishek Bachchan's kabaddi team Pink Panthers and football club Chelsea. He commended his staff for continuing their work in such conditions.

Actress Raveena Tandon also posted pictures of the damage wreaked by the cyclone on social media. Taking to Instagram stories, the actress shared pictures from home as the entire city had been on high alert. In the images, she showed a huge tree fall on top of the temple inside her building’s compound. She revealed that the tree fell due to strong winds. Describing her story, she wrote, “Tree fallen on our mandir. Looks like an old temple from jungle book.”

Whereas actress Shruti Haasan shared a short clip showing some visuals of the destructive cyclone from her balcony. Posting the clip she wrote, “This storm is never-ending. My windows may fly off. It’s very scary. Thank god this didn’t happen last lockdown when I was alone.”

Besides this, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s under-construction home in Mumbai was also affected by the cyclone. Trees were uprooted around the property. Similar occurrences happened outside Ekta Kapoor’s property as well.

