MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Amitabh Bachchan Shuts Down Troll Who Called Him Old

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan got upset with a social media user recently who made a snide comment on his age and family.

Share this:

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan wished his online family on the occasion of Baisakhi 2020. Posting a still from his 1979 release Suhaag, the actor penned a heartfelt note in Hindi.

In the snap, the legendary actor can be seen wearing a traditional Punjabi outfit. The image shows him performing a bhangra step.

Big B’s fans and followers took to the comments section to extend their greetings on the occasion. However, a user tried to spoil his celebratory message.

According to SpotboyE, a social media user commented on Big B's post in a rude manner and asked, “Aishwarya Kahan Hai Re Buddhe (Where is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, old man?) (sic)."

The Deewaar actor noticed it and said, “Woh wahan hai jahan aap kabhi nahi pohchenge. Baap re Baap (She is where you will never reach) (sic).” He further added, “Sorry ek aur typo ….end should have been ‘buddha hoga tera baap' (It should have ended with 'Your father must be an old man') (sic),” referring to his movie of the same name.

Big B is an avid social media user and keeps posting images and messages across all platforms.

Recently, Big B had uploaded a collage on his Instagram handle. The image comprises a new photograph and a throwback picture, and the 77-year-old actor can be seen posing in a similar fashion. In the throwback picture, Big B got clicked with a phone in his hand, while in the recent one, he doesn’t have a phone in his hand, yet he poses with an imaginary one.

View this post on Instagram

एक बात तो तय है ; इस corona के दौरान , जितनी सद्भावना इंसान ने इंसान को दिखाई है, शायद पहले कभी नहीं देखी गई । आप किसी भी देश, प्रांत ,समाज, रंग , जाति , धर्म , के हों ; हर तरफ़ से बस एक ही आवाज़ गूँज रही है , सब के लिए , सब से .... आप ठीक हो , सुरक्षित हो !! Of this there is no doubt at all , that during this pandemic, .. irrespective of caste colour creed or belief .. friend ,acquaintance or unknown .. never before and perhaps never after has one human shown so much concern and sympathy for another .. there is but one common refrain on every lip .. be safe , be protected 👏👏

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Big B has films like Gulabo Sitabo, Chehre, Jhund and Brahmastra lined up.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    8,988

    +940*  

  • Total Confirmed

    10,363

    +1011*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,035

    +56*  

  • Total DEATHS

    339

    +15*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 14 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,357,382

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,934,557

    +10,709

  • Cured/Discharged

    456,393

     

  • Total DEATHS

    120,438

    +820
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres