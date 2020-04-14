Amitabh Bachchan Shuts Down Troll Who Called Him Old

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan wished his online family on the occasion of Baisakhi 2020. Posting a still from his 1979 release Suhaag, the actor penned a heartfelt note in Hindi.

In the snap, the legendary actor can be seen wearing a traditional Punjabi outfit. The image shows him performing a bhangra step.

Big B’s fans and followers took to the comments section to extend their greetings on the occasion. However, a user tried to spoil his celebratory message.

According to SpotboyE, a social media user commented on Big B's post in a rude manner and asked, “Aishwarya Kahan Hai Re Buddhe (Where is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, old man?) (sic)."

The Deewaar actor noticed it and said, “Woh wahan hai jahan aap kabhi nahi pohchenge. Baap re Baap (She is where you will never reach) (sic).” He further added, “Sorry ek aur typo ….end should have been ‘buddha hoga tera baap' (It should have ended with 'Your father must be an old man') (sic),” referring to his movie of the same name.

Big B is an avid social media user and keeps posting images and messages across all platforms.

Recently, Big B had uploaded a collage on his Instagram handle. The image comprises a new photograph and a throwback picture, and the 77-year-old actor can be seen posing in a similar fashion. In the throwback picture, Big B got clicked with a phone in his hand, while in the recent one, he doesn’t have a phone in his hand, yet he poses with an imaginary one.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Big B has films like Gulabo Sitabo, Chehre, Jhund and Brahmastra lined up.

Follow @News18Movies for more