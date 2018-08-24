Amitabh Bachchan Silences Troll Who Asked About His Contribution to Kerala Relief Fund

Amitabh Bachchan is among the most active film stars on social media. Other than accounts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, he also maintains a personal blog on Tumblr. All of it to keep his fans — whom he refers to as his EF (extended family) — updated about his goings on.However, social media can be a ruthless place for stars. Despite his stature, Big B is no exception. On Thursday, he posted a photo on Instagram in which he is recording in a studio for the 10th season of his game show Kaun Banega Crorepati. “The best place to be at midnight .. after finishing shoot for the day at KBC - a recording studio in front of a mike ..,” he captioned it.Referring to the floods that have wreaked a havoc in Kerala, one user asked him in comments: “Kerala ko donation diya?”Known for not losing his cool even in the worst of situations, Amitabh gave it back to the troll, and how. He replied: “Ji diya.. Pata chal jayega aapko.. Aapne diya kya?”The Bachchan family has reportedly donated Rs 51 lakh to the organisations working for the relief and rehabilitation for those affected by the devastating floods in Kerala.According to ANI, the 75-year-old megastar has also donated six cartons full of his personal clothing, including about 80 jackets, 25 pants, 20 shirts, and 40 shoes.Mr. Bachchan has notably contributed to Oscar winner Resul Pookutty’s relief effort for Kerala Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund.​