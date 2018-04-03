Amitabh Bachchan Sings For Movie Despite Medical Procedures; See Pics

T 2762 - The world of music knows no boundaries and no rest, despite late hours and medical procedures .. #102NotOut .. there is an additional song now .. I mean .. how can Production push a non singer to these limits .. BAADDUUMMBAAAA pic.twitter.com/szB8Wa41jC — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 2, 2018

Megastar star Amitabh Bachchan has sung another song for his forthcoming film 102 Not Out despite medical procedures. The 75-year-old cine icon posted a photograph of himself singing in a studio."The world of music knows no boundaries and no rest, despite late hours and medical procedures. (In) '102 Not Out' there is an additional song now. I mean how can production push a non singer to these limits. Badumba," Big B tweeted.This is not the first song Amitabh has lent his voice for the Umesh Shukla's directorial. He has also sang the number titled Badumba for it. 102 Not Out also stars veteran actor Rishi Kapoor. Amitabh's character will be seen as a 102-year-old father to 75-year-old character of Rishi in the film, directed by Umesh Shukla. Billed as a most unusual father-and-son love story, the film is based on playwright Saumya Joshi's similarly titled well-known Gujarati play.The film will release on May 4.(With IANS inputs)