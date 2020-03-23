Amitabh Bachchan Slammed for Tweeting Fake WhatsApp Forward on Coronavirus Despite PIB Fact-check

Amitabh Bachchan has been heavily criticised and trolled for seemingly spreading misinformation about the coronavirus outbreak on social media.

Bachchan, in a now-deleted tweet, shared a theory which claimed that clapping together on March 22 at 5 pm would make such a vibration in the atmosphere that coronavirus would be destroyed.

The theory surfaced online hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the citizens to follow Janta Curfew on Sunday amid the growing number of coronavirus cases in the country, and stand at balconies and near windows at 5PM to clap, ring bells to admire the emergency personnel and sanitation workers who are at the frontline in the fight against Covid-19.

Now, Bachchan has been called out for tweeting the theory even when it was already dubbed as "incorrect" by Press Information Bureau's Fact Check official Twitter handle.



"T 3479 - AN OPINION GIVEN : 5 pm ; 22nd Mar, “amavasya”, darkest day of month; virus, bacteria evil force at max potential & power! Clapping shankh vibrations reduce/ destroy virus potency Moon passing to new ‘nakshatra’ Revati. Cumulative vibration betters blood circulation (sic)," Big B posted in a now-deleted tweet. He, however, gestured caution in the pic as he scribbled it with three question marks, which has left many people wondering whether the actor was sharing his opinion or genuinely wanted to know if the theory was true.





Screenshot of Amitabh Bachchan's now-deleted tweet

As soon as the post went viral on Twitter, #Bachchan started trending, with many calling him out for sharing "superstitious beliefs" about the coronavirus. Many argued that at a time when things are serious, in reference to the spread of the virus, such misleading information may be perceived by many as the truth. "Mr Bachchan, please don’t spread ridiculous superstition & utter misinformation in the time when India is dealing with a global pandemic," one user wrote responding to Big B's tweet about the coronavirus.



Here are some fan reactions to this:





Why on earth doesn’t @Twitter add a “medically dangerous misinformation” category in its terribly designed report feature?

It would have been better if you'd retired and kept quiet to keep your dignity intact Pls delete this irresponsible, superstitious tweet - you can afford best healthcare but millions who blindly follow you will fall sick or die What a fall. What a shamehttps://t.co/puvjLkn2xs

@TwitterIndia @TwitterSupport This is the most famous personality of bollywood spreading fake news about COVID-19, please take action. Save lives

