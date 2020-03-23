Amitabh Bachchan Slammed for Tweeting Wrong Info, Cardi B Thinks Celebs Testing COVID-19 Positive are Paid

Amitabh Bachchan, in a now-deleted tweet, shared a theory which claimed that clapping together on March 22 at 5 pm would make such a vibration in the atmosphere that coronavirus would be destroyed. He has been heavily criticised and trolled for seemingly spreading misinformation about the coronavirus outbreak on social media.

Read: Amitabh Bachchan Slammed for Tweeting Fake WhatsApp Forward on Coronavirus Despite PIB Fact-check

Rapper Cardi B has a conspiracy theory. She feels that celebrities who have said that they tested positive for COVID-19 are all paid. In a recent Instagram Live post, the Bodak yellow hitmaker said that some of the celebrities who have tested COVID-19 positive have showed no symptoms.

Read: Cardi B's Theory: Celebs Testing COVID-19 Positive Are All Paid

Paras Chabbra and Shehnaaz Gill recently concluded their show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. While Paras chose a recent wild-card entry Aanchal Khurana as her partner, Shehnaaz walked out single, since she said she did not have feelings for any contestant. Post her win, Aanchal talked about her recent spat with Shehnaaz on the show, over co-contestant Ankita Shrivastava which made it to the headlines since Paras had also walked out from the sets in a fit of rage during the argument.

Read: 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' Winner Aanchal Khurana Explains Why She Fought With Shehnaaz Gill

Kareena Kapoor Khan on Monday has uploaded images of a yellow-coloured handmade card sent by Taimur’s friend Ranvir. Sharing the picture, Kareena penned, “Purest form of love...when you get a handmade card from your best friend. In these tough times, my two babies are reminding us of what is most important love. BFFs Tim and Ranvir”.

Read: Kareena Kapoor is Charmed by the Sweet Token Taimur Received from His BFF

Bollywood actresses Disha Patani, Shraddha Kapoor and Juhi Chawla have shared their enthusiasm as Indian Ocean Humpback dolphins were spotted in Mumbai's coastal line.

Read: Videos of Dolphins off Mumbai Coast Go Viral Amid Coronavirus, Disha Patani and Shraddha Kapoor Rejoice

Follow @News18Movies for more