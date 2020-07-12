Amitabh Bachchan Tests Covid-19 Positive Live Updates: Actor's House Jalsa Sealed, Sanitisation Work Going On

Amitabh Bachchan



Other than Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan, the rest of the Bachchan family members, including Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have also undergone rapid antigen tests for COVID-19 and their results were negative. The results of the swab tests are expected on Monday.



Abhishek had on Twitter also shared that both he and his father had mild symptoms and requested everybody to be calm and not panic. While Amitabh is 77, Abhishek is 44 years old. A BMC team reached the family residence of Bachchans, Jalsa, to disinfect the place. The Sanitisation process also covered their other two residences-- Pratiksha and Janak.



It has been further revealed that the hospital PR team at Nanavati will not be sharing any further updates about the father-son duo's health and that they themselves will be putting out any related news via social media. As per sources, Big B has requested the PR team at Nanavati hospital to not share any details about his health.



Meanwhile, The Covid-19 antigen test reports of Jaya Bachchan, her daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and grand-daughter Aaradhya are negative, while swab test results are awaited. Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said, "Only Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's corona report has come as of now. Their family members, staff, drivers etc have been tested for the deadly virus at Nanavati Hospital and the reports are expected to come on July 12."