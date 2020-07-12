Amitabh Bachchan Tests Covid-19 Positive Live Updates: Actor's House Jalsa Sealed, Sanitisation Work Going On

Meanwhile, the youngest Bachchan, Aaradhya's swab test report is also awaited. Hospital staff had earlier confirmed that Jaya, Aaradhya and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Covid-19 antigen test reports have come out to be negative.
Mumbai Police have beefed up security outside the Nanavati Hospital as well as outside the megastar's two bungalows in Juhu area. After the Bachchans on Saturday said they tested positive for coronavirus and were admitted to hospital, some people tried to gather outside the medical facility located in Vile Parle (West), but they were asked to leave and not allowed to stand on the road, a police official said.
Among other celebrities, Priyanka Chopra Jonas too shared a get well soon message for Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan after the father-son duo tested positive for coronavirus. "Sending you prayers and positive energy," wrote Priyanka on social media.
Wishing you both a speedy recovery Amitji and AB... sending you prayers and positive energy...🙏@SrBachchan @juniorbachchan— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) July 11, 2020
Sanitisation is being carried out in full swing at Amitabh Bachchan's residence 'Jalsa' after he and his son Abhishek tested positive for coronavirus. BMC officials have taken charge of the situation as the bungalow has been sealed off and declared a containment zone.
Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan on Saturday said they had tested positive for COVID-19 and been admitted to a city hospital.
Abhishek Bachchan has reiterated his message for fans and well wishers on social media-- "Stay calm and do not panic."
View this post on Instagram
Yesterday, both my father and I tested positive for COVID-19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. The BMC has been in touch and we are complying with them. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you. 🙏🏽
Sanitisation is being carried out outside Amitabh Bachchan's residence 'Jalsa'.
Kamal Haasan has shared a message for Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan on social media after the duo tested positive for coronavirus. He wrote for Big B, "Get well soon and become an icon again for survival and wellness."
I wish both the Bachchans @SrBachchan @juniorbachchan a speedy recovery.— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) July 12, 2020
I trust the Indian doctors and Sr. Bachchan's will to overcome health hazards. Get well soon and become an icon again for survival and wellness.
Anil Kapoor has wished speedy recovery to Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan. He wrote, "Sending you both lots of energy and love."
Wishing you a speedy recovery! @SrBachchan @juniorbachchan! Sending you both lots of love and good energy!!— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) July 12, 2020
Sanitisation outside Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow 'Jalsa' has begun.
BMC officials have put banners outside 'Jalsa' to define it as containment zone after Amitabh and his son Abhishek Bachchan tested Covid-19 positive.
Maharashtra: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officials put a banner outside 'Jalsa', the residence of actor Amitabh Bachchan in Mumbai, to define it as a containment zone.— ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2020
Actor Amitabh Bachchan & son Abhishek Bachchan tested #COVID19 positive & both admitted to a hospital. pic.twitter.com/2xHxsmbjwQ
BMC workers arrive at Bachchans' residence 'Jalsa' in Mumbai. Meanwhile, Nanavati Hospital said that it would not provide a health bulletin for the actor from time to time. Instead, Amitabh Bachchan's family will update people with his medical status in due course of time.
Maharashtra: Sanitisation workers of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) arrive at 'Jalsa', the residence of actor Amitabh Bachchan in Mumbai.— ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2020
Actor Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan tested #COVID19 positive and both have been admitted to a hospital. pic.twitter.com/X3KZ3nziwI
Soon after Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan shared the news about their coronavirus diagnoses on Twitter, their fans started flooding the social media with "get well soon" wishes. Celebrities including Mammootty, Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra, Taapsee Pannu, Manoj Bajpayee, Sonu Sood, Dulquer Salmaan, Rajkummar Rao, Anupam Kher, Bhumi Pednekar and Mahesh Babu among many others shared wishes for their fast recovery.
Abhishek Bachchan shared on Twitter, “Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you."
Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you. 🙏🏽— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020
Both Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are undoing treatment at Nanavati hospital in Mumbai. Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said all their other family members including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan tested negative in rapid antigen tests. The results of the RT-PCR tests are awaited, he said.
Amitabh Bachchan and his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, announced in separate tweets late Saturday night that they tested positive for Covid-19 and were admitted to Nanavati hospital in Mumbai with "mild symptoms."
T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020
All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested !
Amitabh Bachchan
Other than Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan, the rest of the Bachchan family members, including Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have also undergone rapid antigen tests for COVID-19 and their results were negative. The results of the swab tests are expected on Monday.
Abhishek had on Twitter also shared that both he and his father had mild symptoms and requested everybody to be calm and not panic. While Amitabh is 77, Abhishek is 44 years old. A BMC team reached the family residence of Bachchans, Jalsa, to disinfect the place. The Sanitisation process also covered their other two residences-- Pratiksha and Janak.
It has been further revealed that the hospital PR team at Nanavati will not be sharing any further updates about the father-son duo's health and that they themselves will be putting out any related news via social media. As per sources, Big B has requested the PR team at Nanavati hospital to not share any details about his health.
Meanwhile, The Covid-19 antigen test reports of Jaya Bachchan, her daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and grand-daughter Aaradhya are negative, while swab test results are awaited. Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said, "Only Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's corona report has come as of now. Their family members, staff, drivers etc have been tested for the deadly virus at Nanavati Hospital and the reports are expected to come on July 12."
