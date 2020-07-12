 Amitabh Bachchan Tests Covid 19 Positive Live Updates: Actor's House Jalsa Sealed, Sanitisation Work Going On - News18

Amitabh Bachchan Tests Covid-19 Positive Live Updates: Actor's House Jalsa Sealed, Sanitisation Work Going On

News18.com | July 12, 2020, 12:24 PM IST
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who along with his son Abhishek, was admitted to Nanavati hospital on Saturday after testing positive for Covid-19, is stable with mild symptoms, the hospital said. Two residences of the actor - Jalsa and Janak - have been sealed and declared containment zone.

Mumbai Police have beefed up security outside the Nanavati Hospital as well as outside the megastar's two bungalows in Juhu area. After the Bachchans on Saturday said they tested positive for coronavirus and were admitted to hospital, some people tried to gather outside the medical facility located in Vile Parle (West), but they were asked to leave and not allowed to stand on the road, a police official said.
Jul 12, 2020 12:16 pm (IST)

Meanwhile, the youngest Bachchan, Aaradhya's swab test report is also awaited. Hospital staff had earlier confirmed that Jaya, Aaradhya and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Covid-19 antigen test reports have come out to be negative.

Jul 12, 2020 11:56 am (IST)

Among other celebrities, Priyanka Chopra Jonas too shared a get well soon message for Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan after the father-son duo tested positive for coronavirus. "Sending you prayers and positive energy,"  wrote Priyanka on social media.

Jul 12, 2020 11:44 am (IST)

Sanitisation is being carried out in full swing at Amitabh Bachchan's residence 'Jalsa' after he and his son Abhishek tested positive for coronavirus. BMC officials have taken charge of the situation as the bungalow has been sealed off and declared a containment zone.   

Jul 12, 2020 11:34 am (IST)
In Pics: Amitabh Bachchan's Bungalow 'Jalsa' Sealed, BMC Officials Begin Sanitisation Process

Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan on Saturday said they had tested positive for COVID-19 and been admitted to a city hospital.

Jul 12, 2020 11:25 am (IST)

Sanitisation is being carried out outside Amitabh Bachchan's residence 'Jalsa'.

Jul 12, 2020 11:15 am (IST)

Kamal Haasan has shared a message for Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan on social media after the duo tested positive for coronavirus. He wrote for Big B, "Get well soon and become an icon again for survival and wellness."

Jul 12, 2020 11:12 am (IST)

Anil Kapoor has wished speedy recovery to Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan. He wrote, "Sending you both lots of energy and love."

Jul 12, 2020 11:05 am (IST)

Sanitisation outside Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow 'Jalsa' has begun.

Jul 12, 2020 10:59 am (IST)

BMC officials have put banners outside 'Jalsa' to define it as containment zone after Amitabh and his son Abhishek Bachchan tested Covid-19 positive. 

Jul 12, 2020 10:38 am (IST)

BMC workers arrive at Bachchans' residence 'Jalsa' in Mumbai. Meanwhile, Nanavati Hospital said that it would not provide a health bulletin for the actor from time to time. Instead, Amitabh Bachchan's family will update people with his medical status in due course of time.

Jul 12, 2020 10:31 am (IST)

Soon after Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan shared the news about their coronavirus diagnoses on Twitter, their fans started flooding the social media with "get well soon" wishes. Celebrities including Mammootty, Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra, Taapsee Pannu, Manoj Bajpayee, Sonu Sood, Dulquer Salmaan, Rajkummar Rao, Anupam Kher, Bhumi Pednekar and Mahesh Babu among many others shared wishes for their fast recovery.

Jul 12, 2020 10:28 am (IST)

Abhishek Bachchan shared on Twitter, “Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you."

Jul 12, 2020 10:13 am (IST)

Both Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are undoing treatment at Nanavati hospital in Mumbai. Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said all their other family members including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan tested negative in rapid antigen tests. The results of the RT-PCR tests are awaited, he said.

Jul 12, 2020 10:10 am (IST)

Amitabh Bachchan and his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, announced in separate tweets late Saturday night that they tested positive for Covid-19 and were admitted to Nanavati hospital in Mumbai with "mild symptoms."

Other than Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan, the rest of the Bachchan family members, including Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have also undergone rapid antigen tests for COVID-19 and their results were negative. The results of the swab tests are expected on Monday.

Abhishek had on Twitter also shared that both he and his father had mild symptoms and requested everybody to be calm and not panic. While Amitabh is 77, Abhishek is 44 years old. A BMC team reached the family residence of Bachchans, Jalsa, to disinfect the place. The Sanitisation process also covered their other two residences-- Pratiksha and Janak.

It has been further revealed that the hospital PR team at Nanavati will not be sharing any further updates about the father-son duo's health and that they themselves will be putting out any related news via social media. As per sources, Big B has requested the PR team at Nanavati hospital to not share any details about his health.

Meanwhile, The Covid-19 antigen test reports of Jaya Bachchan, her daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and grand-daughter Aaradhya are negative, while swab test results are awaited. Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said, "Only Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's corona report has come as of now. Their family members, staff, drivers etc have been tested for the deadly virus at Nanavati Hospital and the reports are expected to come on July 12."

