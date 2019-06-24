Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Amitabh Bachchan Spotted Shooting in Lucknow in His Quirky Old Man Look for Gulabo Sitabo

Amitabh Bachchan was spotted dressed in a green kurta and a skull cap, with a long beard, shooting a scene of chasing a goat on the banks of river Gomti in Lucknow.

News18.com

June 24, 2019
Amitabh Bachchan's quirky first look from his forthcoming film Gulabo Sitabo was revealed. From the picture tweeted by film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, it looks like the Shoojit Sircar directorial will have Bachchan play an old bespectacled Muslim man with a fat nose. (Image: Twitter/Taran Adarsh)
Amitabh Bachchan plays a quirky aged Lakhnawi Muslim landlord in his upcoming film Gulabo Sitabo, while Ayushmann Khurrana plays his tenant. The veteran actor is currently in Lucknow to shoot for the film. On Saturday, Bachchan senior was spotted dressed in a green kurta and a skull cap, with a long beard, shooting a scene of chasing a goat on the banks of river Gomti near Mankameshwar temple.

The actor also shared some photos of historical monuments in Lucknow, appreciating the architecture and the reflection of the city's culture.

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, Gulabo Sitabo stars veteran actress Farrukh Jaffer sa Bachchan's wife, reported Times of India. Bachchan's quirky look from the film was revealed on Friday morning. The picture tweeted by film trade analyst Taran Adarsh showed Bachchan as an old bespectacled Muslim man with a fat nose.

Read: Amitabh Bachchan's Quirky First Look from Gulabo Sitabo Revealed, See it Here

Meanwhile, the new season of Kaun Banega Crorepati is set to begin, and the promos of the show are already being shot with its host Big B. He will be shooting two of the show's promos in Lucknow. "Bachchan sir is going to be shooting in Lucknow for the next month or so and since it's a start-to-finish schedule, he can't go to Mumbai to shoot the promos of KBC. That's why the show producers decided to shoot two of them in Lucknow," informed Eiqbal Jaafri, the line producer in Lucknow.

Written by Sircar's frequent collaborator Juhi Chaturvedi of Vicky Donor, Piku and October fame, Gulabo Sitabo is produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar. Notably, it will bring Bachchan and Khurrana together on the big screen for the first time. The film is slated to release on April 24, 2020.

