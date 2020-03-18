English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Amitabh Bachchan Spreads Word on Home Quarantine, Shares Pic of His Stamped Hand

Amitabh Bachchan (L)

Amitabh Bachchan (L)

Amitabh Bachchan tweeted a picture of his hand with a 'Home Quarantined' stamp on it. The Mumbai municipal corporation also thanked Bachchan for "spreading the word" on home quarantine.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: March 18, 2020, 12:09 PM IST
Share this:

Amid rising concern over coronavirus situation, Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to share a picture of his hand with a 'Home Quarantined' stamp on it.

Late Tuesday night, the actor tweeted a picture of his hand with a 'Home Quarantined' stamp on it. "T 3473 - Stamping started on hands with voter ink, in Mumbai .. keep safe, be cautious, remain isolated if detected.. (sic)," he posted.

Bachchan has been actively spreading the word on coronavirus on social media. He recently penned a poem and posted a video of his rendition of the same on Twitter. He also cancelled his weekly Sunday meeting with his fans at his residence.

Dilip Kumar, another Bollywood icon, on Monday said he is "completely under isolation" as a precautionary measure to avoid any infection due to the coronavirus outbreak. The 97-year-old actor shared his health update on Twitter.

Read: Dilip Kumar Under 'Quarantine' As Precautionary Measure Against Coronavirus, Tweets Message for Fans

Meanwhile, the Mumbai municipal corporation on its Twitter handle thanked Bachchan for "spreading the word" on home quarantine.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story