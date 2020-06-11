Amitabh Bachchan Starrer 'Chehre' Producer Out to Make More Suspense Thrillers

The suspense drama Chehre starring Amitabh Bachchan is ready for release, and meanwhile the film's producer Anand Pandit is out exploring the genre with a couple of fresh scripts.

"I love scripts that have uncertainty and are not predictable, because there is so much one can do with those (stories). I like it when my viewers are kept thinking of what's going to happen next. To keep the audience guessing is an art and I love that challenge," said Pandit.

The producer is looking at a two-month deadline to finish scripting and start working on both the movies.

"The movies are for theatre but will suit an OTT audience as well. After all, suspense thrillers are a big draw on OTT," he said.

"I am looking forward to working with a brand new set of actors. New talent should be given a chance and the hunt is on, including online auditions from across the country," said Pandit.

Follow @News18Movies for more