News18 » Movies
1-min read

Amitabh Bachchan Starrer Jhund's First Look Poster Out, See Here

The makers have finally released the poster of Amitabh Bachchan starrer Jhund. The veteran actor took to his social media account to share the first look poster.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 20, 2020, 1:29 PM IST
Amitabh Bachchan Starrer Jhund's First Look Poster Out, See Here
The makers have finally released the poster of Amitabh Bachchan starrer Jhund. The veteran actor took to his social media account to share the first look poster.

The makers have finally released the poster of Amitabh Bachchan starrer Jhund. The veteran actor took to his social media account to share the first look poster. Amitabh wrote, “First glimpse of #Jhund! ... झुंड !”

In the poster, Amitabh Bachchan is seen wearing a blue hoodie and has his back towards the camera. In the background, we can see a football and a broken car. Take a look:

The film is based on the life of Vijay Barse, who founded an NGO named Slum Soccer, which works towards the well-being of underprivileged children. The makers are yet to decide on a release date. According to the tweet, the release date will be announced on January 21, Tuesday.

Directed by Nagraj Manjule, the film will see Akash Thosar, Rinku Rajguru, Vicky Kadiyan and Ganesh Deshmukh in pivotal roles.

Apart from Jhund, Amitabh Bachchan will also be seen in Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra. Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles, the first part of sci-fi trilogy will hit theatres in May, 2020.

Amitabh had earlier shared behind-the-scenes pictures with Ranbir from Brahamastra's shooting sequence in Manali. “..minus degrees ..err like -3 .. protective gear .. and the work etiquette," he captioned the picture.

The film will be released in 3D, IMAX and standard formats.



