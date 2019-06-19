Amitabh Bachchan Starts Shooting for Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo in Lucknow

Amitabh Bachchan has started shooting for his upcoming film Gulabo Sitabo, directed by Shoojit Sircar, in Lucknow. The 76-year-old actor, who recently finished shooting the first schedule of Chehre, took to Twitter to share the news. The film marks the first collaboration between Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana, who is also apparently in Lucknow for the film's shoot.

"One done another begun. Travel, location change, look change, crew change, colleagues change, city change and story change. From Lucknow today 'Gulabo Sitabo' and the look? Well, what can I say," Amitabh tweeted on Tuesday.

Gulabo Sitabo will release on April 24, 2020. Written by Sircar's frequent collaborator Juhi Chaturvedi of Vicky Donor, Piku and October fame, Gulabo Sitabo is produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar.

Bachchan recently wrapped shooting for the first schedule of the thriller Chehre, which also features Emraan Hashmi. Oscar-winning sound artiste Resul Pookutty tweeted in praise of the icon for his work on the film.

Pookutty posted, "Today Amitabh Bachchan marked another history in Indian cinema. Last day, last shot of first schedule of 'Chehre'... he performed a fourteen minute long submission in one shot and the whole crew stood up and clapped! Dear Sir, undoubtedly you are one of the best in the world." Bachchan responded to it, saying that Pookutty gives him too much credit.

Resul .. you give me far too much credit than I deserve or am capable of .. 🙏🙏 https://t.co/wWbQTevPac — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 18, 2019

Directed by Rumi Jaffrey, Chehre, which also stars Kriti Kharbanda, Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor, Raghubir Yadav and Annu Kapoor, is slated to release on February 21, 2020.

