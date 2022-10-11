Amitabh Bachchan Steps Out at Midnight to Greet Crowd Outside Jalsa on His 80th Birthday, Watch

Indian cinema legend Amitabh Bachchan walked out at midnight to meet fans gathered outside his bungalow ‘Jalsa’ on his 80th birthday. Big B’s fans were celebrating outside Jalsa when the cinema icon suddenly surprised them by making a brief appearance on Tuesday midnight, October 11. The actor stepped out of his bungalow along with his daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda.

A video of the same was shared by Bollywood paparazzo Manav Manglani on Instagram. In the video, Amitabh can be seen greeting his fans by waving at them. At one point, he also thanked everyone with folded hands.

Meanwhile, the makers of ‘Goodbye,’ starring Amitabh Bachchan, on Monday said they have capped the ticket price of the recently released film at Rs 80 to celebrate the megastar’s birthday. Produced by Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Good Co, “Goodbye” arrived in cinemas on October 7. It also stars Neena Gupta and Rashmika Mandanna. “Celebrate his 80th birthday, his legacy, and his fandom by watching his latest film #Goodbye with your family in cinemas near you at the price of only Rs 80 on 11th October 2022,” the banner said in the tweet. Amitabh also took to Instagram to share the news.

“Goodbye” has collected Rs 5.16 crore at the box office in its opening weekend. The family drama features Pavail Gulati, Elli Avram, Sunil Grover, Sahil Mehta and Abhishek Khan in key roles.

