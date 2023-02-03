We have heard a lot that Amitabh Bachchan is a great family man. Big B spends a lot of time with his family. Not only this, it is a well-known fact that Abhishek Bachchan is close to his mother Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda shares a close bond with her father. Amitabh always seeks professional advice from Shweta with regard to films.

In 2018, at the book launch of his daughter, Big B disclosed that before signing any film, he takes his daughter’s opinion.

According to a BBC report, Amitabh Bachchan is of the belief that whatever Shweta says is going to be true. Amitabh said, “Shweta’s observation power is very good and not only him, but all the people of the house agree with what she says. Shweta has her opinion on every matter whether it is about home or industry." He added that if she predicts a film to be a hit, it would become a hit. The doting father appreciated her daughter’s style of watching a story.

He went on to disclose that Shweta was the best artist in their family and mimicked everyone.

Shweta’s daughter Navya Naveli Nanda also remains in the limelight but she is not keen on making a career in films. She wants to take over her father’s business. She also loves podcasting.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen opposite Prabhas in the upcoming Telugu science-fiction Project K, which also stars Deepika Padukone. The film will be released in two parts. As per reports, the first part of the film is scheduled to be released in 2024.

The film is a maiden collaboration between Prabhas and filmmaker Nag Ashwin. This is also Padukone’s first film with Prabhas.

