Amitabh Bachchan Slams Nepotism Remarks Against Abhishek? Big B Tweets 'You Bore Brunt of Bias...'

Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday morning appeared to take a dig at nepotism remarks that his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, is often subjected to. Despite having delivered several hits in his two-decade-long career, Abhishek has been repeatedly subjected to comparisons with his father that often overshadowed his films and performances.

Quote retweeting Kookie Gulati’s post in which the director-writer congratulated Abhishek on Jaipur Pink Panthers winning the Pro Kabaddi League championship title, Amitabh wrote: “Never did you let your determination stray; You bore the brunt of bias thought, And quietly brought all of them to naught!!! You are a CHAMPION Abhishek! And you will remain a CHAMPION always…"

Silently you worked your destined way ,Never did you let your determination stray ;You bore the brunt of bias thought ,And quietly brought all of them to naught !!!!You are a CHAMPION Abhishek ! and you will remain a CHAMPION always .. @juniorbachchan https://t.co/hcOg0qMQE0 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 18, 2022

Abhishek Bachchan’s team Jaipur Pink Panthers have ended their nine-year wait and clinched the Pro Kabaddi League trophy for the 2nd time. Jaipur Pink Panthers beat Puneri Paltan in the championship game. Their first title win was in the inaugural season in 2014. Abhishek was joined by his wife, actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan in the final match. The actor couldn’t control his excitement and rushed to hug Aishwarya after Pink Panthers’ victory. He also took to Twitter to congratulate the team for their well deserved win.

So proud of this team. They’ve quietly worked towards this cup. Despite criticism they kept believing and working. Everybody wrote them off…. But they had confidence in themselves. That’s the way to do it!!! it’s taken us 9 years to win this cup again. pic.twitter.com/ARSZmhAosT— Abhishek (@juniorbachchan) December 17, 2022

On the other hand, Abhishek Bachchan was recently seen in a gripping OTT series. Reprising their roles, the Amazon Original series Breathe: Into The Shadows 2 starred Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen, Saiyami Kher, Ivana Kaur, with Naveen Kasturia joining the sequel in a pivotal role.

Read all the Latest Movies News here