Amitabh Bachchan Talks About 'Coming To a Standstill' In Heartbreaking Cryptic Tweet Amid Covdi-19 Isolation

Amitabh Bachchan is currently in isolation as he has tested positive for coronavirus. While the superstar has been sharing his thoughts via his Twitter account or blog, he has now dropped a cryptic Tweet. He talked about life coming to a standstill and wrote in Hindi which translates into “Was thinking of running really fast, one decree and all came to a standstill”.

Check Out Amitabh Bachchan’s Tweet Here:

T 4389 – बहुत तेज़ दौड़ने की सोच रहे थे ; ऊपर से एक फ़रमान गिरा, जहां थे वहीं खड़े रह गए 🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 24, 2022

This comes a day after Amitabh Bachchan talked about ‘catching up with lost time’ in his blog and expressed disappointment on contracting the deadly virus. “Yes despite all the precautions and the dosage for its prevention .. the injection one and two and the booster thereafter .. the care to not be in the presence of the public realm .. covid did win and come out victorious .. ! to say that I am disappointed would be an under statement .. it is the concern I bring on those that are near and dear .. the sudden issues of the work front and their adjustments if at all they can be , of how to catch up with lost time , especially in the matter of the TV programme which as we are well aware, takes an immense amount of time and energy to coordinate and set up,” he wrote.