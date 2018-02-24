English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Amitabh Bachchan Talks About Recording Song For New Film
Amitabh Bachchan's character will be seen as a 102-year-old father to the 75-year-old character of Rishi Kapoor in the film, directed by Umesh Shukla.
Amitabh Bachchan's character will be seen as a 102-year-old father to the 75-year-old character of Rishi Kapoor in the film, directed by Umesh Shukla.
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan says the process of recording songs has become more complicated now.
Big B, who has recorded a song titled Badumba for his upcoming film 102 Not Out, wrote on his blog: "The entire concept of recording songs has changed. From being complicated several years ago, it is now even more complicated as the world moves towards modern technology, an inevitability, our sense of recreation preservation and exploitation has become even more complex."
"Guided and managed by a stream of knowledge aware professionals and entrepreneurs, it is educative and entertaining to hear and assess the quality of people that one has to meet, in order to have a vision of the coming years," he added.
The film also stars veteran actor Rishi Kapoor. Amitabh's character will be seen as a 102-year-old father to 75-year-old character of Rishi in the film, directed by Umesh Shukla.
Billed as a most unusual father-and-son love story, the film is based on playwright Saumya Joshi's well-known Gujarati play by the same name. The film will release on May 4.
Also Watch
Big B, who has recorded a song titled Badumba for his upcoming film 102 Not Out, wrote on his blog: "The entire concept of recording songs has changed. From being complicated several years ago, it is now even more complicated as the world moves towards modern technology, an inevitability, our sense of recreation preservation and exploitation has become even more complex."
"Guided and managed by a stream of knowledge aware professionals and entrepreneurs, it is educative and entertaining to hear and assess the quality of people that one has to meet, in order to have a vision of the coming years," he added.
The film also stars veteran actor Rishi Kapoor. Amitabh's character will be seen as a 102-year-old father to 75-year-old character of Rishi in the film, directed by Umesh Shukla.
Billed as a most unusual father-and-son love story, the film is based on playwright Saumya Joshi's well-known Gujarati play by the same name. The film will release on May 4.
Also Watch
-
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Live TV
Recommended For You
- World's Last Male Northern White Rhino Dead
- Show Your True Colors With These Catwalk-approved Alternatives To Red Lipstick
- Schweinsteiger And Wife Ivanovic Celebrate Birth of First Child
- Beyonce Glitters in a Golden Gown by Indian Designers Falguni Shane Peacock
- Stephen Hawking's Last Research Paper Could Prove The Existence of Multiple Universes