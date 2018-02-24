Amitabh Bachchan Talks About Recording Song For New Film

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan says the process of recording songs has become more complicated now.Big B, who has recorded a song titled Badumba for his upcoming film 102 Not Out, wrote on his blog: "The entire concept of recording songs has changed. From being complicated several years ago, it is now even more complicated as the world moves towards modern technology, an inevitability, our sense of recreation preservation and exploitation has become even more complex.""Guided and managed by a stream of knowledge aware professionals and entrepreneurs, it is educative and entertaining to hear and assess the quality of people that one has to meet, in order to have a vision of the coming years," he added.The film also stars veteran actor Rishi Kapoor. Amitabh's character will be seen as a 102-year-old father to 75-year-old character of Rishi in the film, directed by Umesh Shukla.Billed as a most unusual father-and-son love story, the film is based on playwright Saumya Joshi's well-known Gujarati play by the same name. The film will release on May 4.