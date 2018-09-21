GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Amitabh Bachchan Teases Anushka Sharma about Virat Kohli’s Flying Kisses to Her

Watch Amitabh Bachchan tease Anushka Sharma about the many flying kisses that Virat Kohli dedicates to her every time he achieves a milestone.

News18.com

Updated:September 21, 2018, 1:33 PM IST
Amitabh Bachchan Teases Anushka Sharma about Virat Kohli’s Flying Kisses to Her
Virat Kohli kissing his wedding ring in the middle of a test match.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are soon to complete a year of marital bliss but the two are as love struck as ever.
One look at their social media profiles and it is evident that they cannot have enough of each other.

To add to it, they acknowledge and appreciate the other even when working. Virat is known to blow kisses to Anushka or kiss his wedding ring (if she is not watching the match live) every time he achieves a milestone on the field.

Anushka, meanwhile, has been talking a lot about him during the promotions of her upcoming film Sui Dhaaga. She recently visited the sets of Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Bangega Crorepati with co-actor Varun Dhawan to promote the film.

In a promo of the episode, Amitabh can be seen teasing Anushka over the PDA that she and her husband often indulge in.

In the clip, Amitabh asks the contestant if she watches cricket. When she declines, he says Anushka does. The 30-year-old actor then tries to explain that she does it because her husband is a cricketer.

Without letting it go, Amitabh questions her, “You watch cricket just for him (Virat)?”
A blushing Anushka responds, “No Sir. I watch it for the country too.”

Known for his quick wit and lively sense of humor, Amitabh immediately says, “We all see everything that happens on TV. The kisses from the bat,” referring the the many kisses that Virat has dedicated to Anushka.

Watch the video here:



