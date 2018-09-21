English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Amitabh Bachchan Teases Anushka Sharma about Virat Kohli’s Flying Kisses to Her
Watch Amitabh Bachchan tease Anushka Sharma about the many flying kisses that Virat Kohli dedicates to her every time he achieves a milestone.
Virat Kohli kissing his wedding ring in the middle of a test match.
Loading...
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are soon to complete a year of marital bliss but the two are as love struck as ever.
One look at their social media profiles and it is evident that they cannot have enough of each other.
To add to it, they acknowledge and appreciate the other even when working. Virat is known to blow kisses to Anushka or kiss his wedding ring (if she is not watching the match live) every time he achieves a milestone on the field.
Anushka, meanwhile, has been talking a lot about him during the promotions of her upcoming film Sui Dhaaga. She recently visited the sets of Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Bangega Crorepati with co-actor Varun Dhawan to promote the film.
In a promo of the episode, Amitabh can be seen teasing Anushka over the PDA that she and her husband often indulge in.
In the clip, Amitabh asks the contestant if she watches cricket. When she declines, he says Anushka does. The 30-year-old actor then tries to explain that she does it because her husband is a cricketer.
Without letting it go, Amitabh questions her, “You watch cricket just for him (Virat)?”
A blushing Anushka responds, “No Sir. I watch it for the country too.”
Known for his quick wit and lively sense of humor, Amitabh immediately says, “We all see everything that happens on TV. The kisses from the bat,” referring the the many kisses that Virat has dedicated to Anushka.
Watch the video here:
One look at their social media profiles and it is evident that they cannot have enough of each other.
To add to it, they acknowledge and appreciate the other even when working. Virat is known to blow kisses to Anushka or kiss his wedding ring (if she is not watching the match live) every time he achieves a milestone on the field.
Anushka, meanwhile, has been talking a lot about him during the promotions of her upcoming film Sui Dhaaga. She recently visited the sets of Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Bangega Crorepati with co-actor Varun Dhawan to promote the film.
In a promo of the episode, Amitabh can be seen teasing Anushka over the PDA that she and her husband often indulge in.
In the clip, Amitabh asks the contestant if she watches cricket. When she declines, he says Anushka does. The 30-year-old actor then tries to explain that she does it because her husband is a cricketer.
Without letting it go, Amitabh questions her, “You watch cricket just for him (Virat)?”
A blushing Anushka responds, “No Sir. I watch it for the country too.”
Known for his quick wit and lively sense of humor, Amitabh immediately says, “We all see everything that happens on TV. The kisses from the bat,” referring the the many kisses that Virat has dedicated to Anushka.
Watch the video here:
🎥 | @SrBachchan teasing @AnushkaSharma about @imVkohli at the recent episode of #KBCKaramveer 😂 #Virushka pic.twitter.com/C8hbf18u5x— Anushka Sharma FC™ (@AnushkaSFanCIub) September 20, 2018
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
-
Saturday 15 September , 2018
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
-
Friday 14 September , 2018
Mitron Casts: What Happens When You Switch Characters
-
Friday 14 September , 2018
Hindi Diwas Special: News18 Tried Out The Hindi Challenge
2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
Friday 21 September , 2018 E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
Saturday 15 September , 2018 Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Friday 14 September , 2018 Mitron Casts: What Happens When You Switch Characters
Friday 14 September , 2018 Hindi Diwas Special: News18 Tried Out The Hindi Challenge
Live TV
Recommended For You
- How a Photographer Captured 'Unequal Scenes' in Mumbai With a Map and a Drone
- #90sMoviesIn2018: 1997 Mega-Hit 'Ishq' is Nothing But a Classist Cringe-Fest
- Rhea Chakraborty Gets Heavily Trolled for Sharing These Pictures With Mahesh Bhatt
- Manto Movie Review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui will Haunt You With His Career-Best Performance
- Amazon Echo Auto Wants to Put Alexa in Your Car
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...