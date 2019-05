Amitabh Bachchan Teases Fans with a Silhouette Picture from Sets of Chehre, See Here

T 3161 - Another meter down .. started new film with Rumi Jafry .. "CHEHRE" .. a long standing commitment, now fructifying .. pic.twitter.com/MesZ15w8Yx — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 12, 2019

Amitabh Bachchan has shared the first look of his upcoming thriller film Chehre, opposite Emraan Hashmi. Bachchan took to Twitter and shared a silhouetted image of himself, looking into his phone.In the image, Bachchan can be seen sporting a long white beard, knotted at the end. He also wears a loose woolen cap that covers his head. He captioned the image, "Another meter down .. started new film with Rumi Jafry .. "CHEHRE" .. a long standing commitment, now fructifying.." (sic)Directed by Rumi Jaffrey, Chehre is mystery thriller, which will bring on screen the pairing of Bachchan and Hashmi for the first time. Sharing the moment with the world, Hashmi had posted an image with a clapper board, as he wrote, "One more off the bucket list😁 as I start shooting for a mystery thriller #Chehre with the legendary @SrBachchan, produced by @anandpandit63 and directed by #RumiJaffery stellar cast :@annukapoor_ @tweet2rhea @kriti_official @siddhanthkapoor #RaghubirYadav@apmpictures.The other cast members of Chehre include Kriti Kharbanda, Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor, Dritman Chakroborthy, Raghubir Yadav and Annu Kapoor. The film is slated to release on 21 February, 2020.Follow @News18Movies for more