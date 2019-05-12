Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Amitabh Bachchan Teases Fans with a Silhouette Picture from Sets of Chehre, See Here

Amitabh Bachchan shared his first behind-the-scenes still from 'Chehre.' The film is slated to release on 21 February, 2020.

News18.com

Updated:May 12, 2019, 12:11 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Amitabh Bachchan Teases Fans with a Silhouette Picture from Sets of Chehre, See Here
Image: Amitabh Bachchan/Twitter
Loading...
Amitabh Bachchan has shared the first look of his upcoming thriller film Chehre, opposite Emraan Hashmi. Bachchan took to Twitter and shared a silhouetted image of himself, looking into his phone.

In the image, Bachchan can be seen sporting a long white beard, knotted at the end. He also wears a loose woolen cap that covers his head. He captioned the image, "Another meter down .. started new film with Rumi Jafry .. "CHEHRE" .. a long standing commitment, now fructifying.." (sic)




Directed by Rumi Jaffrey, Chehre is mystery thriller, which will bring on screen the pairing of Bachchan and Hashmi for the first time. Sharing the moment with the world, Hashmi had posted an image with a clapper board, as he wrote, "One more off the bucket list😁 as I start shooting for a mystery thriller #Chehre with the legendary @SrBachchan, produced by @anandpandit63 and directed by #RumiJaffery stellar cast :
@annukapoor_ @tweet2rhea @kriti_official @siddhanthkapoor #RaghubirYadav
@apmpictures.




The other cast members of Chehre include Kriti Kharbanda, Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor, Dritman Chakroborthy, Raghubir Yadav and Annu Kapoor. The film is slated to release on 21 February, 2020.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram