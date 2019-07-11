Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Amitabh Bachchan Teases Kaun Banega Crorepati 11, Watch Here

'Kaun Banega Crorepati' season 11 arrives on Sony TV in August. Watch first teaser featuring Amitabh Bachchan here.

News18.com

Updated:July 11, 2019, 5:37 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Amitabh Bachchan Teases Kaun Banega Crorepati 11, Watch Here
Image of Amitabh Bachchan, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

Kaun Banega Crorepati, India's most beloved quiz show is back with India's biggest superstar as the quiz-master. Sharing the teaser of KBC season 11, Amitabh wrote on Twitter on Thursday, "Back to KBC from August .. this is the 11th Season .. come be with me !! love ❤ #KBC2019 #अड़ेRaho #KaunBanegaCrorepati."

The teaser looks to inspire confidence in the viewers. It follows the story of a woman, who chooses to follow her dreams, instead of settling down and getting married. What happens by the end of the clip is that we see the woman realising her dream of being a strong and independent force to be reckoned with. She even starts her own business and appears on the cover of magazines, while she also earns the respect of her family members.

Watch teaser here:

Sony TV captioned the teaser as, "Here we unveil our this year's #KBC2019 campaign 'Vishwas Hai Toh Usss Par Khade Raho, Adde Raho' with @SrBachchan and @niteshtiwari22. #KaunBanegaCrorePati (sic)."

Amitabh has been a part of the show for nine seasons now. Earlier in March, while starting prep work around KBC 11, Amitabh had written, "So prep for 'KBC' starts and here we are running into introductions, systems, learning new inputs, rehearsing, getting ready for another year."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram