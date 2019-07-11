Amitabh Bachchan Teases Kaun Banega Crorepati 11, Watch Here
'Kaun Banega Crorepati' season 11 arrives on Sony TV in August. Watch first teaser featuring Amitabh Bachchan here.
Image of Amitabh Bachchan, courtesy of Instagram
Kaun Banega Crorepati, India's most beloved quiz show is back with India's biggest superstar as the quiz-master. Sharing the teaser of KBC season 11, Amitabh wrote on Twitter on Thursday, "Back to KBC from August .. this is the 11th Season .. come be with me !! love ❤ #KBC2019 #अड़ेRaho #KaunBanegaCrorepati."
The teaser looks to inspire confidence in the viewers. It follows the story of a woman, who chooses to follow her dreams, instead of settling down and getting married. What happens by the end of the clip is that we see the woman realising her dream of being a strong and independent force to be reckoned with. She even starts her own business and appears on the cover of magazines, while she also earns the respect of her family members.
Watch teaser here:
T 3222 - Back to KBC from August .. this is the 11th Season .. come be with me !! love ❤ #KBC2019 #अड़ेRaho #KaunBanegaCrorepati pic.twitter.com/cD9fg9rSFR— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2019
Sony TV captioned the teaser as, "Here we unveil our this year's #KBC2019 campaign 'Vishwas Hai Toh Usss Par Khade Raho, Adde Raho' with @SrBachchan and @niteshtiwari22. #KaunBanegaCrorePati (sic)."
Amitabh has been a part of the show for nine seasons now. Earlier in March, while starting prep work around KBC 11, Amitabh had written, "So prep for 'KBC' starts and here we are running into introductions, systems, learning new inputs, rehearsing, getting ready for another year."
