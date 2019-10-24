Take the pledge to vote

Maharashtra Assembly Elections

Amitabh Bachchan Teases KBC Contestant for Complimenting Daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai's Eyes

Amitabh Bachchan pretended to take offense after a contestant complimented Aishwarya Rai's eyes.

Updated:October 24, 2019, 1:25 PM IST
Amitabh Bachchan Teases KBC Contestant for Complimenting Daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai's Eyes
Amitabh Bachchan's role as the host of Kaun Banega Crorepati often brings him into contact with a variety of contestants. The interactions that take place between them often serve as comedy between the show's normal proceedings. Nevertheless, Amitabh Bachchan too enjoys taking a dig at or teasing the contestants.

His recent tease was towards a contestant from Delhi named Pooja Jha. One of the questions she answered correctly was based on the film Josh starring Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai. After answering the question correctly she stated that Aishwarya Rai's eyes were mesmerizing and that she loved them. Amitabh Bachchan, in turn, replied saying, "I am disappointed that you didn’t praise my eyes but I will inform her (Aishwarya)."

Before the end of the episode, Amitabh was also thrown in a state of shock by one of the contestants. This was after contestant Kumar Ranjan revealed to everyone that he had won the fastest finger first round by guessing the answer.

In an earlier episode, Amitabh Bachchan had also joked around his wife. After a contestant revealed that he had saved his wife's number with the name Aji Sunti Ho, Bachchan stated that he would also use the term to refer to his wife Jaya Bachchan now.

 

 

