Maharashtra Assembly Elections
0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|YSRCP+
|TDP+
|INC+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Haryana Assembly Elections
0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|BJD+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Amitabh Bachchan Teases KBC Contestant for Complimenting Daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai's Eyes
Amitabh Bachchan pretended to take offense after a contestant complimented Aishwarya Rai's eyes.
Image credits: Sony | @SahilRiz / Twitter
Amitabh Bachchan's role as the host of Kaun Banega Crorepati often brings him into contact with a variety of contestants. The interactions that take place between them often serve as comedy between the show's normal proceedings. Nevertheless, Amitabh Bachchan too enjoys taking a dig at or teasing the contestants.
His recent tease was towards a contestant from Delhi named Pooja Jha. One of the questions she answered correctly was based on the film Josh starring Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai. After answering the question correctly she stated that Aishwarya Rai's eyes were mesmerizing and that she loved them. Amitabh Bachchan, in turn, replied saying, "I am disappointed that you didn’t praise my eyes but I will inform her (Aishwarya)."
Before the end of the episode, Amitabh was also thrown in a state of shock by one of the contestants. This was after contestant Kumar Ranjan revealed to everyone that he had won the fastest finger first round by guessing the answer.
In an earlier episode, Amitabh Bachchan had also joked around his wife. After a contestant revealed that he had saved his wife's number with the name Aji Sunti Ho, Bachchan stated that he would also use the term to refer to his wife Jaya Bachchan now.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla's Former Co-star Sheetal Khandal Accuses Him of Touching Her Inappropriately
- These Researchers Have a Way of Improving The Wi-Fi Coverage Range by 200 Feet
- A Chinese Cafe is Facing Severe Backlash for Dyeing Dogs to Look Like Pandas
- Hyundai Santro Anniversary Edition Launched at Rs 5.17 Lakh, Gets Grand i10 Nios Touch
- Police Drama or Unsafe Abortion? The Complicated Choice For Pregnant, Indian Teenagers