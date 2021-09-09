Amitabh Bachchan Teases New Resul Pookutty Project 'Samanantar' on Instagram

The Big B of the B-town, Amitabh Bachchan, recently teased his fans and followers with a short clip of an upcoming project called Samanantar. He shared a 30-second clip of the project, revealing bare minimum details about it. Amitabh took to Instagram to reveal the first look of Samanantar, and in the caption, wrote, “SAMANANTAR. A supernatural anthology of four hard-hitting stories inspired by the events of the world around us; that of grief, deceit, and repentance in the heartland of India.”

He then congratulated Resul Pookutty, the academy award-winning music designer, for bringing out new talents to light. The caption just splashes a few drops of clarity over what the project is and who all are associated with the direction and production. The producer for the project is Pookutty and it is directed by the very talented Neeraj Kumar Mishra. Both the video and the caption do not reveal the cast or the plot of the movie.

Since shared, the post has been viewed by more than 4.5 lakh people. The comment box is filled with cluelessness regarding the nature of the project. The biggest question that is popping up is whether Amitabh is acting in the project or not.The director of the moviein an interview with SpotBoyE said, “It is a philosophical-cum-supernatural anthology of four stories. It explores the response of the bad karma that humans create around them with lies, greed, anger, lust, selfishness, etc.”

He added, “It is a unique and experimental combination of philosophies of life and karma.” The director also revealed that story is based in Bihar. Resul, the producer, said, “It breaks the stereotypical image of Bihar and Biharis. This project is my tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput.”

Netizens are going crazy over this new piece of art, ready to mesmerize minds with its magnificence. So what do you think of the video?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here