Amitabh Bachchan Terminates Contract With Pan Masala Brand, Returns Money Received for Promotion

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on his 79th birthday on Monday announced that he has terminated his contract with a pan masala brand, saying that he wasn’t aware that it ‘falls under surrogate advertising’. A statement issued on behalf of Amitabh read: “‘Kamala Pasand’… a few days after the commercial was aired, Mr Bachchan contacted the brand and stepped out of it last week. Upon checking why this sudden move - it was revealed that when Mr Bachchan became associated with the brand, he wasn’t aware that it falls under surrogate advertising."

The statement from Amitabh’s office further read: “Mr Bachchan has terminated the contract with the Brand, has written to them his termination and has returned the money received for the promotion."

Also Read: Ajay Devgn to Rashmika Mandanna, Celebs Wish ‘Indian Cinema Legend’ Amitabh Bachchan on 79th Birthday

The move comes after the megastar had been requested by a national anti-tobacco organisation to withdraw himself from the campaign, which promoted pan masala, saying that it would stop the youth from getting addicted to tobacco.

In September, Big B had replied to a social media user, who asked him why he chose to endorse the brand.

The cine icon had then replied: “If some people are getting benefits from an industry, we should not think as to ‘why am I getting associated with it?’ If it is an industry, then we too should think of it as our industry. Now, you may think that I should not be doing it, but I get paid for it."

Meanwhile, the megastar rang on his 79th birthday today. The celebrations started early with Big B visiting producer Anand Pandit, with whom he had come together for his latest film Chehre. The actor visited one of Pandit’s luxurious penthouses where the early celebrations took place. Big B, who is also an avid social media user and regularly updates his fans about his life. So it is only natural that his first birthday post would come from the actor himself.

He shared a collage of his photos on Instagram and wrote, “…. walking into the 80th .."

On the work front, he has a series of projects lined up and shows no sign of slowing down, despite his age. He will be seen in Jhund, Brahmāstra, Mayday, Good Bye, Uunchai and Nag Ashwin’s untitled film. Amitabh Bachchan is currently back to hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati on television.

(With agency inputs)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.