Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan Test Positive for Coronavirus, Admitted To Nanavati Hospital

Actor Amitabh Bachchan, 77, on Saturday said that he has tested positive for the coronavirus infection. Taking to Twitter, Bachchan said he has been admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai.

"I have tested Covid positive, shifted to hospital, the hospital is informing authorities. Family and staff undergone tests, results awaited," he said in a tweet. "All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!"



T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..

All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested !

— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan also posted the news on Instagram.

Amitabh's son Abhishek has also been tested positive for the coronavirus. He also tweeted the news.

Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020

The BMC has been in touch and we are complying with them. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020

Hospital sources told News18 that both the Bachchans were showing mild symptoms before testing positive. Their health is stable now without any complications.

This comes a day after Amitabh Bachchan shared a couple of throwback pictures on his Instagram account. One of the pictures shared by the actor was a collage of a childhood photograph of his children Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda, placed with a relatively recent one. The throwback picture happens to be from the sets of Amar Akbar Anthony (as revealed by Mr Bachchan in one of his posts earlier), while in the other photograph, the trio can be seen happily posing for the camera.

Bachchan’s upcoming movies include Chehre, Brahmastra and Jhund. He was last seen in Shoojit Sircar’s comedy-drama Gulabo Sitabo alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. While the film was initially scheduled for release in theatres, it premiered on Amazon Prime Video due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Bachchan will also return to host the 12th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati -- the show's auditions concluded in May. The Bollywood veteran also shared a throwback picture of himself from his early days in the industry and wrote: "Kuchh zamane aise bhi the, ab zamane beet gaye, bas ab kuchh hi bache rehte hain."

Actor Rajkummar Rao wished Bachchan a speedy recovery. Other actors are also praying for the Bollywood superstar.

Prayers sir !! Sending you lots of love and strength. 🙏 https://t.co/9LsFvbZIXq — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) July 11, 2020

Praying for your speedy recovery, sir🙏🏻😇 https://t.co/Dy9CkWgdjU — Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) July 11, 2020





Get well soon Amitji, all the positivity. https://t.co/XnuXgAdJzK — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) July 11, 2020