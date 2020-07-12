MOVIES

2-MIN READ

Amitabh, Abhishek Bachchan Test Covid-19 Positive, Bollywood Wishes Them Speedy Recovery

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 12, 2020, 12:19 AM IST
Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Saturday, tweeted that he has tested coronavirus positive. The actor, 77, has been admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital. "T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!" tweeted @SrBachchan.

His son Abhishek Bachchan has also tested positive. Confirming the same, he tweeted, "Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you."

A number of celebs took to the microblogging site to pray and wish a speedy recovery to the actors.

"Prayers sir !! Sending you lots of love and strength," tweeted Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao.

Dulquer Salman too tweeted for Bachchan. He wrote, "Get well soon sir ! Wishing and praying for your speedy recovery !"

Karanvir Bohra also sent wishes for Bachchan and wrote, "come back home soon."

Bachchan was recently seen in Shoojit Sircar's "Gulabo Sitabo", co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana, which was released digitally on Amazon Prime Video.

His upcoming films are "Chehre", "Jhund" and "Brahmastra". He is also scheduled to host the season 12 of the popular quiz show, "Kaun Banega Crorepati".

