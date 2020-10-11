Amitabh Bachchan Thanks Fans for 'Greatest Gift' on 78th Birthday

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan turned 78 on Sunday, September 11, 2020. The actor took to Instagram to thank his fans and well-wishers for the birthday wishes.

He shared a picture where the word 'thank you' was written in different languages along with an image of the actor with folded hands. He wrote, "Your generosity and love be the greatest gift for me for the 11th .. I cannot possibly ask for more."

He shared the same post on Twitter with additional images.

T 3687 - .. your generosity and love be the greatest gift for me for the 11th .. I cannot possibly ask for more ..🙏 pic.twitter.com/Val1wZCMNh — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 10, 2020

The actor is currently hosting the 12th season of the quiz game-show Kaun Banega Crorepati. Big B recently announced his next project, an untitled multi-lingual and pan-Indian film starring Deepika Padukone and Prabhas, directed by Nag Ashwin.

He wrote, "An honour and a privilege to be a part of this momentous and most ambitious venture .. and my greetings for the completion of 50 years for VyjayanthiFilms ...May you celebrate another 50 .. and on."

T 3685 - An honour and a privilege to be a part of this momentous & most ambitious venture .. and my greetings for the completion of 50 years for @VyjayanthiFilms .. may you celebrate another 50 .. and on !!🙏#Prabhas @deepikapadukone @nagashwin7 @AshwiniDuttCh @SwapnaDuttCh pic.twitter.com/3G09uQfOAe — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 9, 2020

Apart from this, he will be next seen in Rumi Jaffery's crime-thriller Chehre with Emraan Hashmi. He will also play a pivotal role in Ayan Mukerji's superhero-drama Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkikeni. Apart from that, he will also be seen in Nagraj Manjule's sports drama Jhund with Sairat stars Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar.