Amitabh Bachchan Thanks Fans for Their Birthday Wishes, Apologises for Not Responding to Everyone

Amitabh Bachchan, who recently celebrated his 80th birthday, extended his gratitude to his fans and friends from the Bollywood industry for their wishes. Post his birthday, Big B took to his Twitter handle and penned a sweet note thanking everyone for immense love, blessings, and wishes. He even apologized for not being able to respond to everyone personally, saying that their love will always remain with him.

“Thanks to all those who wished Happy Birthday! I am sorry I will not be able to answer every one personally! But your love will always be with me!” he tweeted.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/Q88z6tyd8HI” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

Shahanshah of Bollywood in his blog said, “Birthday greetings .. and the prayers for happiness ever .. thank you for sharing this day with me .. and for being with me all these years .. am humbled and overwhelmed by all the love and affection .. love you all, my Extended Family …,” with red heart emoticons.

He further added, “And another 365 .. and another begins .. as do many other begins .. beginnings are required .. they provide ends .. and ends need love and grace and care to be accomplished ..” He concluded his note by writing, “It is impossible for me to even attempt what your love and affection mean to me .. so I fold my hands and pray for all in the spirit of generous gratitude. My love as ever ..”

Amitabh Bachchan celebrated his 80th birthday with his family members including his son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter Shweta Bachchan, and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda. To make his day special, he was also given a sweet surprise by Abhishek and Jaya Bachchan on his show- Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was most recently seen in the film Goodbye, alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta. He will next be featured in Uunchai, alongside Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, and Neena Gupta. He will also make cameo appearances in Project K and Ganapath.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here