Amitabh Bachchan Thanks Well-wishers from Hospital, Katrina Kaif Cuts Birthday Cake in Quarantine

Amitabh Bachchan, who recently tested coronavirus positive and is admitted in a Mumbai hospital, has expressed gratitude to fans and well-wishers for their blessings, love and prayers.

In another news, Katrina Kaif celebrated her birthday quarantining at home, but that didn't stop the actress from having a little celebration.

Also, Shehnaaz Gill and Tony Kakkar's new music video Kurta Pajama is trending on social media and has become the latest earworm for fans.

In his latest tweet, Amitabh Bachchan has expressed gratitude to fans and well-wishers for their blessings, love and prayers. He mentioned how he has been receiving good wishes and prayers on "all possible social media", adding that hospital "protocol" was "restrictive", so he couldn't say more.

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif turned a year older on Thursday. While the actress usually has some exciting plans for her birthday, this year, she celebrated the day quarantining at home. However, that didn't stop her from making the most of her day.

Tiger Shroff is a pro at parkour, among other physical activities. The actor often shares his daring moves from his practice sessions on social media. The latest video of him practicing parkour has a twist, though.

Sidharth Shukla reacted to Shehnaaz Gill's latest song Kurta Pajama and said that he is hooked on to it already.

Kabir Khan shared a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of Bajrangi Bhaijaan as the Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer completed five years on Friday.

