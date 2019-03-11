Amitabh Bachchan: The Present Generation is an Audacious Package of Incredible Talent

With his latest outing Badla getting appreciated by audiences and critics alike, Amitabh Bachchan opens up on the film, completing 50 years in Bollywood, working with younger actors, his relationship with the media and more.I have worked in the past with Sujoy, I liked the story and the director, the element of suspense and thrill in the storyline got to me. Sujoy has made Kahaani and is restless, seeking perfection from his artistes, very clear in his thought process and how he wants to roll with it. He understands the grammar of cinema intelligently.Every director, actor, writer, producer, colleague that I have worked with shall ever remain my favourites.No, I never took any acting lessons, nor did I consciously or unconsciously imitate someone, unless asked by my makers to do so and there were a few such occasions. I have no idea on the method of acting.I have no craft and no idea of what the others do in what they do so brilliantly. I have followed as diligently as possible the written words of the writer, and the direction given to me by the directors.I am certain you are more than aware that one can never be too close to the media or too far away from them. The media is the fourth estate, the conscience of the nation. I shall have the capacity, or the audacity to live with my conscience, but not that of the media's. It would be foolish of me to think so.I am at loss as to why you or many others ask me this question.Times and circumstances change. They change for every profession too. Films are no different. The present generation is an audacious package of incredible talent. I am in immense admiration of them, and am fortunate that I get to play a small part in their company. It is an education for me. They provide a different and alternative world-view and that is educative.Never ever underestimate the credibility, dexterity, adroitness and skill of the writers and makers of today's entertainment world. They have been the reason and cause of the flourish and proliferated blossoming in our creativity for the past 100 + years. To have a meaning and standing after 100 years is not a joke. It deserves respect and dignity. Originality is a dichotomous terminology. It needs to be used and expressed most carefully.Look around and about you, dear sir. Not just actors, but does not everyone in today's times have to sing for their supper?It is a recognition of better management, both financial and personal. The good thing is that music and melody are back in Hindi cinema.I do not know what is 'pulp' or 'parallel'. Cinema is cinema—size and girth, small or big are measurement tags on apparel. The palate of every generation in every corner of the world changes not just for film but for every walk of life.