Amitabh Bachchan Thinks He is in the Wrong Profession, Here's Why

really .. ? we are in the wrong job ..!!!😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/i9nQQMfz5M — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 2, 2019

While many might mull over the fact that they are in the wrong profession and think of quitting, megastar Amitabh Bachchan is no stranger to such thoughts. Recently, doubting his decision to be in the movies, Bachchan shared a tweet on his handle and suggested that he thinks he is in the wrong job.Retweeting an image on his handle, which listed the hourly income of IT giants like Amazon, Apple, Google, Microsoft etc, Amitabh wrote, "Really .. ? we are in the wrong job ..!!!!" See post here:On Wednesday night, Bachchan came out with a blog post where he claimed that he is an out-of-tune singer. Bachchan, who has sung popular songs, such as Hori khele Raghubeera, Ekla cholo re and Shava shava, wrote, "Finally I think we have or rather I have done the job to completion. Four songs by this absolute 'besura' singer and soon hopefully shall put them up for listening, provided of course there is no sniggering smirking facial contortions." (sic)Bachchan's last film Badla did great business at the box office and had a successful run after its release on March 8. The film was produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment and Amitabh had got engaged in a funny Twitter banter with Shah Rukh over actors' bonuses and success parties after Badla was declared a hit film.On the movies front, Bachchan will be seen in director Nagraj Manjule's Hindi debut Jhund, which is a biographical sports-drama based on the life of Vijay Barse, the founder of NGO Slum Soccer. The film will release on September 20, this year.Follow @News18Movies for more