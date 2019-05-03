English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Amitabh Bachchan Thinks He is in the Wrong Profession, Here's Why
Amitabh Bachchan, on Thursday, tweeted that he thinks he is part of the wrong industry. Read on to find out where Big B thinks he belongs.
Amitabh Bachchan: The true king of Bollywood has a fantastic lineage with a poet and writer father who hails from the state of UP. Amitabh whose native place is Allahabad was one of the first actors to be felicitated by their state not just with the Awadh Samman Award but also the Yash Bharti Award which is the highest honour given by the Uttar Pradesh government. It was given to him for the strides he has taken in Bollywood and the name he has made internationally as well.
Loading...
While many might mull over the fact that they are in the wrong profession and think of quitting, megastar Amitabh Bachchan is no stranger to such thoughts. Recently, doubting his decision to be in the movies, Bachchan shared a tweet on his handle and suggested that he thinks he is in the wrong job.
Retweeting an image on his handle, which listed the hourly income of IT giants like Amazon, Apple, Google, Microsoft etc, Amitabh wrote, "Really .. ? we are in the wrong job ..!!!!" See post here:
On Wednesday night, Bachchan came out with a blog post where he claimed that he is an out-of-tune singer. Bachchan, who has sung popular songs, such as Hori khele Raghubeera, Ekla cholo re and Shava shava, wrote, "Finally I think we have or rather I have done the job to completion. Four songs by this absolute 'besura' singer and soon hopefully shall put them up for listening, provided of course there is no sniggering smirking facial contortions." (sic)
Bachchan's last film Badla did great business at the box office and had a successful run after its release on March 8. The film was produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment and Amitabh had got engaged in a funny Twitter banter with Shah Rukh over actors' bonuses and success parties after Badla was declared a hit film.
On the movies front, Bachchan will be seen in director Nagraj Manjule's Hindi debut Jhund, which is a biographical sports-drama based on the life of Vijay Barse, the founder of NGO Slum Soccer. The film will release on September 20, this year.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Retweeting an image on his handle, which listed the hourly income of IT giants like Amazon, Apple, Google, Microsoft etc, Amitabh wrote, "Really .. ? we are in the wrong job ..!!!!" See post here:
really .. ? we are in the wrong job ..!!!😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/i9nQQMfz5M— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 2, 2019
On Wednesday night, Bachchan came out with a blog post where he claimed that he is an out-of-tune singer. Bachchan, who has sung popular songs, such as Hori khele Raghubeera, Ekla cholo re and Shava shava, wrote, "Finally I think we have or rather I have done the job to completion. Four songs by this absolute 'besura' singer and soon hopefully shall put them up for listening, provided of course there is no sniggering smirking facial contortions." (sic)
Bachchan's last film Badla did great business at the box office and had a successful run after its release on March 8. The film was produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment and Amitabh had got engaged in a funny Twitter banter with Shah Rukh over actors' bonuses and success parties after Badla was declared a hit film.
On the movies front, Bachchan will be seen in director Nagraj Manjule's Hindi debut Jhund, which is a biographical sports-drama based on the life of Vijay Barse, the founder of NGO Slum Soccer. The film will release on September 20, this year.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Styled Tata Nexon SUV Looks 'Straight Outta Pochinki' - Watch Video
- IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
- Priyanka Chopra is a Cute Bridesmaid With Floral Headband at Sophie Turner's Wedding, Watch Video
- Fuel, Interest Cost Dent April Auto Sales; Honda Only Carmaker to Register Growth
- Afridi's ‘Real’ Age in His Autobiography Could Be a Question in Next Year’s CBSE Papers
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results