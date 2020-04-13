MOVIES

Amitabh Bachchan to Ajay Devgn, Celebrities Pour in Wishes on Baisakhi 2020

(L to R) Hema Malini, Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn

On the merry occasion of Baisakhi 2020, Bollywood celebrities wished their fans on social media.

The Sikhs and Hindus around the world are celebrating the spring harvest festival Baisakhi on April 13. While the day marks the formation of Khalsa Panth of warriors under Guru Gobind Singh, it is celebrated as the first day of the month of Baisakha according to Hindu calendar.

On the occasion, a lot of celebrities shared greeting and wishes with their family and loved ones. Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his warm wishes to the countrymen on the occasion.

Bollywood’s dream girl Hema Malini, who was born in a Tamil family and married in a Punjabi family to co-star Dharmendra Deol, wished her social media fam on Vaishaki as well as Tamil New Year.

Shahenshah of Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan shared his greetings on all the folk festivals. In another post, he shared a throwback picture of him performing bhangra. The still is from his 1979 film Suhaag.

Tanhaji actor Ajay Devgn posted love and greetings on the harvest festival with lots of ‘vadaiyan’.

Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene urged people to stay safe and stay home during these festivities.

Singer-turned-actor Diljit Dosanjh also wished his brethren on the special day.

Bollywood actress Neetu Chandra shared wishes with “growth, health and peace.”

Former Bigg Boss winner Vindu Dara Singh also extended greetings on Vaishaki 2020, marking the harvest festival for various regions across India.

Here are wishes and love from some other celebrities:

