Amitabh Bachchan to Anil Kapoor, Celebs Light up Twitter with Karwa Chauth Wishes

Karwa Chauth is being celebrated on October 17 this year, and it is special for all the married couples. In fact, even Bollywood celebs couldn’t resist but share some love-filled memories on Karwa Chauth. Actor Amitabh Bachchan, who is married to Jaya Bachchan, soaked in some old-age romance on the morning of Karwa Chauth. Sharing a black-and-white picture of his loved one, he wrote, “T 3520 - ... the better half...!! Quite obviously the other half is irrelevant... and therefore unseen.”

In the picture, the Baghban actor crops his head to bring the wife Jaya Bachchan into focus. While he hasn’t mentioned where the picture was taken, Jaya looks absolutely breathtaking in the picture to say the least.

Bachchan married his then co-actor Jaya Bhaduri in June 1973. The couple featured together in a number of films, which included Sholay, Abhimaan, Mili, Chupke Chukpe, Zanjeer, Silsila among many others. While Jaya gave herself a break from movies after the birth of Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Abhishek Bachchan, the couple appeared together Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

While the actor seems to be soaked in love for Karwa Chauth 2019, he did not shy away in the opening about his view on the festival, three years back. In a post, he wrote, “On the occasion of Karaka Chaturthi or that which is more commonly known as Karwa Chauth, my greetings to all…wives in particular, who shall fast the entire day until they see the moon at night, all for the welfare of their husbands. Some traditions never die.”

T 3520 - .. the better half .. !! quite obviously the other half is irrelevant .. and therefore unseen pic.twitter.com/0Fivuw5cwY — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 17, 2019

Anil Kapoor too shared a video on the occasion. He wrote, "All your love, prayers and fasting is making me run faster & keeping me healthy today and everyday! Happy karva chauth."

All your love, prayers and fasting is making me run faster & keeping me healthy today and everyday! Happy karva chauth pic.twitter.com/mbY35sxQO3 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) October 17, 2019

