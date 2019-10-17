Amitabh Bachchan to Anil Kapoor, Celebs Light up Twitter with Karwa Chauth Wishes
Karwa Chauth is being celebrated on October 17 this year, and it is special for all the married couples.
Karwa Chauth is being celebrated on October 17 this year, and it is special for all the married couples.
Karwa Chauth is being celebrated on October 17 this year, and it is special for all the married couples. In fact, even Bollywood celebs couldn’t resist but share some love-filled memories on Karwa Chauth. Actor Amitabh Bachchan, who is married to Jaya Bachchan, soaked in some old-age romance on the morning of Karwa Chauth. Sharing a black-and-white picture of his loved one, he wrote, “T 3520 - ... the better half...!! Quite obviously the other half is irrelevant... and therefore unseen.”
In the picture, the Baghban actor crops his head to bring the wife Jaya Bachchan into focus. While he hasn’t mentioned where the picture was taken, Jaya looks absolutely breathtaking in the picture to say the least.
Bachchan married his then co-actor Jaya Bhaduri in June 1973. The couple featured together in a number of films, which included Sholay, Abhimaan, Mili, Chupke Chukpe, Zanjeer, Silsila among many others. While Jaya gave herself a break from movies after the birth of Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Abhishek Bachchan, the couple appeared together Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.
While the actor seems to be soaked in love for Karwa Chauth 2019, he did not shy away in the opening about his view on the festival, three years back. In a post, he wrote, “On the occasion of Karaka Chaturthi or that which is more commonly known as Karwa Chauth, my greetings to all…wives in particular, who shall fast the entire day until they see the moon at night, all for the welfare of their husbands. Some traditions never die.”
T 3520 - .. the better half .. !! quite obviously the other half is irrelevant .. and therefore unseen pic.twitter.com/0Fivuw5cwY— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 17, 2019
Anil Kapoor too shared a video on the occasion. He wrote, "All your love, prayers and fasting is making me run faster & keeping me healthy today and everyday! Happy karva chauth."
All your love, prayers and fasting is making me run faster & keeping me healthy today and everyday! Happy karva chauth pic.twitter.com/mbY35sxQO3— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) October 17, 2019
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary to Quit Nach Baliye 9?
- Shashi Tharoor Slams Pakistan's 'Vituperative Mudslinging', Twitter Brings Out Dictionary
- Samsung Diwali Sale: Offers on Galaxy S9, Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy M10s and More
- Xiaomi Redmi Note Smartphone Series Crosses 100 Million Shipment Milestone
- Google Assistant Bug is Causing Battery Drain in Android Phones