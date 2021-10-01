Amitabh Bachchan to Deepika Padukone, Actors Who Have 5 Films or More Lined up

In the Covid-19 pandemic, work may have slowed down a bit but work announcements picked up pace. In the last one and a half years, actors have been announcing more and more projects, that will be steadily completing work and releasing. We take a look at Bollywood actors who have five films or more lined up and what stages they are in currently.

Amitabh Bachchan

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has a stellar line-up of upcoming films with various directors and all of them seem better than the others.

Jhund: Big B collaborates with acclaimed Marathi director Nagraj Manjule for Jhund, based on the life of Slum Soccer founder Vujay Barse. It will be releasing on ZEE5 soon.

MayDay: Ajay Devgn directs Big B is MayDay. The movie has already gone on the floors with a schedule completed in Hyderabad. The movie is set for April 29, 2022 release.

Brahsmastra- Part I: Stuck for the longest time, Brahmastra may finally release in 2022. Big B stars alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Goodbye: Alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta, Big B features in Vikas Bahl directorial Goodbye.

Untitled Nag Ashwin film: Big B stars with Deepika Padukone and Prabhas in upcoming Nag Ashwin sci-fi film, tentatively titled Project K. Big B gave the clap during the mahurat.

The Intern remake: Big B and Deepika Padukone reunite after Piku (2015) in The Intern remake. Big B has replaced late Rishi Kapoor in it and the movie is waiting to go on the floors.

Kartik Aaryan

Dhamaka: Remake of The Terror Live, Kartik features as a news reporter in Dhamaka, set for Netflix release later this year.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik and Kiara Advani feature for the first time together in horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, set for March 25, 2022 release.

Freddy: Kartik and Alaya F feature in Freddy. It is directed by Shashanka Ghosh of Veere Di Wedding fame. The movie is currently filming in Mumbai.

Untitled film with Sameer Vidwans: Marathi film director Sameer Vidwans (Anandi Gopal, Double Seat) announced Kartik to be part of his romantic musical earlier this year. The movie will finalise a female lead and go on the floors after that.

Captain India: Hansal Mehta directs Kartik as a pilot in Captain India. The movie has not gone on the floors yet.

Kartik is also attached to feature in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo remake Shehzada and a yet untitled 3-D action film from Om Raut (Tanhaji, Adipurush). He is also said to be in Vasan Bala’s next film.

Deepika Padukone

’83: Deepika plays Romi Bhatia, wife of Indian cricketer Kapil Dev, in ’83. The movie co-starring Ranveer Singh is set for Christmas release.

Pathan: Deepika and Shah Rukh Khan reunite for YRF actioner Pathan. The movie is filming key sequences abroad currently.

Untitled Shakun Batra film: Deepika and Ananya jin Siddhant Chaturvedi in untitled Shakun Batra film. It has completed filming a month ago.

Untitled Nag Ashwin film: Big B stars with Deepika and Prabhas in upcoming Nag Ashwin sci-fi film, tentatively titled Project K. Big B gave the clap during the mahurat. Deepika has not yet shot for it.

The Intern remake: Big B and Deepika reunite after Piku (2015) in The Intern remake. Big B has replaced late Rishi Kapoor in it and the movie is waiting to go on the floors.

Fighter: In Fighter, Deepika features with Hrithik Roshan. It is said to be India’s first aerial action franchise. It is set for Republic Day release in 2023 and has not gone on the floors yet.

Draupadi: Deepika is set to play Draupadi in upcoming film from producer Madhu Mantena. After announcement in 2019, the movie makers are yet to give an update.

Untitled Hollywood film: Deepika will star in and co-produce an upcoming cross-cultural romantic comedy, which will be developed by STXfilms.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Heropanti 2: Nawazuddin plays an antagonist in Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria’s Heropanti 2. It is currently filming abroad with director Ahmed Khan.

Adbhut: Nawazuddin stars with Diana Penty in supernatural thriller Adbhut, which has been announced only recently. The film is most likely to go on floors next month.

Bole Chudiyan: This film has been awaiting release for the longest time. It co-stars Tamannaah Bhatia.

Jogira Sa Ra Ra: Filming is complete and it co-stars Nawazuddin and Neha Sharma.

Tiku Weds Sheru: This is web movie and has not gone on the floors yet. It is from Kangana Ranaut’s banner Manikarnika Films.

Ranveer Singh

Sooryavanshi: This Akshay Kumar starrer will see Ranveer play a cameo role. It is set for Diwali release.

’83: Ranveer plays Kapil Dev in ’83. The movie co-starring Deepika Padukone as Romi Bhatia is set for Christmas release.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar: Ranveer plays an ‘unlikely hero’ in social comedy Jayeshbhai Jordaar. It will release on February 25.

Cirkus: For Cirkus, Ranveer reunites with Rohit Shetty. The movie will see him play a double role. It has wrapped filming.

Anniyan remake: Ranveer announced mega collaboration with director Shankar for the latter’s remake of Anniyan earlier this year. The movie is likely to start shoot by next year only.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Ranveer and Alia Bhatt reunite in RARKPK, directed by Karan Johar. Some sequences have been shot in New Delhi and Mumbai.

Akshay Kumar

Sooryavanshi: Filming is complete. Movie is set for Diwali release.

Atrangi Re: Filming has wrapped up. Akshay plays a cameo role in it. Set to be releasing on OTT.

Prithviraj: Biographical movie with Manushi Chillar, Sonu Sood and Sanjay Dutt has gone on the floors. It will release on January 21.

Bachchan Pandey: Akshay co-stars with Kriti Sanon and Arshad Warsi. It has completed filming and will release on March 4.

Raksha Bandhan: Akshay co-stars with Bhumi Pednekar. Movie has gone on the floors and will release on August 11.

Ram Setu: Akshay plays an archaeology professor in it and co-stars with Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrat Bharucha. It has gone on the floors and will release on Diwali 2022.

Cinderella: Akshay is currently filming for this movie which is remake of Tamil thriller Ratsasan. It will announce release date in the coming time.

The End: Akshay is set for web series debut The End on Amazon Prime Video.An update is still awaited from the makers post announcement in 2019.

Kiara Advani

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kiara co-stars with Kartik Aaryan and Tabu in this horror comedy. Movie is set for March 25 release.

Jug Jugg Jeeyo: Kiara is reuniting with Dharma Productions and Raj Mehta (Good Newwz) for the romantic comedy film Jug Jugg Jeeyo, where she is paired opposite Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.

Mr Lele: Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Mr Lele features Kiara with Vicky Kaushal.

SVC 50: Kiara and Ram Charan will feature in Shankar’s new film. It has been announced in July and will go on the floors soon.

Karram Kurram: This movie is based on the success of the Shri Mahila Griha Udyog Lijjat Papad.

Kriti Sanon

Hum Do Hamare Do: Kriti is paired opposite Rajkummar Rao in this family comedy and is said to be releasing on OTT.

Bachchan Pandey: She has finished shooting for Farhad Samji’s next film Bachchan Pandey alongside Akshay Kumar. It is set for March 4 release.

Ganapath: Kriti announced reuniting with Heropanti co-star Shroff in Vikas Bahl’s dystopian actioner Ganapath. She is currently prepping for this movie.

Bhediya: Varun and Kriti will feature in horror comedy Bhediya. It has comleted filming and is set for April 10 release.

Adipurush: Paired opposite Prabhas, Kriti is playing Sita in Adipurush.It is set fo August 11 release.

Alia Bhatt

Gangubai Kathiawadi: It will see her playa real life character for the first time. The movie is set for release and a date shall be announced soon.

Brahmastra- Part I: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia pair up for Brahmastra- Part I and it may release in 2022.

Darlings: The black comedy has finished shooting is currently in post production. It co-stars Shefali Shah and Vijay Verma. This movie will also mark Alia’s entry into production.

RRR: Alia plays a cameo role in Rajamouli’s RRR. It has been delayed due to Covid, has completed filming and may announce a release date for 2022.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Ranveer and Alia Bhatt reunite in RARKPK, directed by Karan Johar. Some sequences have been shot in New Delhi and Mumbai.

Jee Le Zaraa: Alia will feature with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in Jee Le Zaraa. Written by Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar and Reema Kagti, and directed by Farhan, the film will release in 2023.

Ajay Devgn

Sooryavanshi: Ajay plays a cameo role in Sooryavanshi, set for Diwali release.

RRR: He will be seen in a cameo role in RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli.

Maidaan: Ajay will be seen playing the role of team India football coach Syed Abdur Rahim in Maidaan. The movie is in filming stage and will announce release date soon.

MayDay: Ajay returns to director’s chair with MayDay. he also co-stars with Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh.

Thank God: Sidharth Malhotra joins Ajay in Thank God. Reportedly, Ajay will play a Yamraj in it and the movie is directed by Indra Kumar.

Kaithi remake: Ajay stars in the remake of Tamil hit Kaithi. He has confirmed the movie will feature him and further details are awaited.

Rudra: A web series debut is also line dup for Ajay as he will seen in the remake of British series Luther, titled Rudra: The Edge of Darkness. The project has started filming and will release sometime next year.

Drishyam 2: Ajay and Tabu reunite for Drishyam 2. It will begin shoot in December, later this year.

Kangana Ranaut

Dhaakad: Kangana has shot for actioner Dhaakad in Hungary earlier this year. She is featuring with Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta in it.

Tejas: Helmed by debut director Sarvesh Mewara, Tejas portrays an Indian Air Force pilot, essayed by Kangana. It is currently filming.

Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda: Kangana has announced Manikarnika sequel and she will be featuring in it. It has not gone on the floors yet and an update is awaited.

Emergency: Kangana will be playing former-PM Indira Gandhi in a film based on Emergency. She is also directing it. It will be going on the floors soon.

Sita: Kangana will be playing the role of Goddess Sita in an upcoming film. It has only been recently announced and is likely to go on the floors next year.

Katrina Kaif

Sooryavanshi: Katrina reunites with Akshay Kumar in Sooryavanshi, set for Diwali release.

Phone Bhoot: Co-starring Siddhant Chturvedi and Ishaan Khatter with Katrina, horror comedy Phone Bhoot has been filming during the pandemic. It is currently in post production.

Tiger 3: The third installment in YRF’s Tiger franchise, the movie reunites Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. It has been filming abroad in various locations.

Jee Le Zara: Katrina will feature with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt in Jee Le Zaraa. Written by Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar and Reema Kagti, and directed by Farhan, the film will release in 2023.

Untitled Ali Abbas Zafar film: Katrina will be seen helming her very own action film directed by Ali Abbas Zafar (Tiger Zinda Hai, Bharat, Gunday). The movie will be big budget an shot over various locations. More details are awaited on this project.

